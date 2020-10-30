79°F
News

Sisolak issues proclaims Nevada Day

Staff Report
October 30, 2020 - 1:58 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday issued a proclamation naming Oct. 31 as Nevada Day in honor of the Silver State’s 156th birthday. Friday will be observed as Nevada Day, and state offices are closed for the official holiday.

“This has been a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Nevadans have lived up to our state motto, ‘All For Our Country,’ and continue to do our part,” Sisolak said. “I urge everyone to enjoy the weekend, be mindful, follow all public health measures and stay safe.”

Though this year’s Nevada Day parade typically held in Carson City is canceled because of COVID-19, there are smaller activities going on including the world championship rock drilling competition, the annual beard contest, hot air balloon launches, tours of the historic Stewart Indian School and the old Nevada State Prison and much more. Event organizers have taken COVID-19 health and safety protocols into account, and the state encourages Nevadans to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently. For events, visit https://nevadaday.com/schedule-of-events-details/

Activities also include the minting of a special medallion on historic Coin Press No. 1 at the Nevada State Museum that both honors and raises funds for Nevada’s health care workers. Those interested can purchase up to two .999 fine silver planchets and watch as they are minted on the coin press that was original to the Carson City Mint when it opened in 1869. Registration is required.

Saturday night in Las Vegas brings the battle for the Fremont Cannon as UNLV and Nevada meet in their annual football rivalry, this time at the new Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The governor and the first lady of Nevada also participated in a special Home Means Nevada video created by the City of Carson City and Brewery Arts Center in honor of Nevada Day. That video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OR_mWuUsh6I&feature=youtu.be

