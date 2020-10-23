60°F
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks, but there won't be any new restrictions at this time. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2020 - 9:04 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks, but there won’t be any new restrictions at this time.

The state is in the “red zone,” Sisolak said during a briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

“The enemy is the disease, not each other,” Sisolak said, urging Nevadans to unite, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We are not hopeless,” he said. “We have the power to change the trajectory. You have the power to change the trajectory.”

The governor acknowledged COVID-19 fatigue, saying he understands no one expected the pandemic to last this long and everyone wants the world to go back to normal. But he warned against getting lazy about coronavirus precautions.

“Fatigue can lead to riskier behavior and complacency,” he said. “Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t get fatigued. It’s alive and well. It’s that simple. We can’t get tired when the virus isn’t tired.”

Related:

Sisolak stressed a handful of things that all Nevadans can do to help beat back the virus:

■ Wear a face covering

■ Observe social distancing

■ Practice individual hygiene

■ Avoid crowds in public and private gatherings

■ If you are sick or have been exposed, please isolate

Get a test if you had a positive contact or symptoms

Sisolak acknowledged that he wants more than anyone to reopen Nevada and get children back in schools, but he said he won’t loosen restrictions until that can be done safely. And he said that can’t happen unless people take the necessary precautions consistently.

“Here’s my appeal to all of you: If, like me, you want to open more and not less, if you want our kids back in school, back in the classroom, if you want people to return to their jobs, this is what it takes,” Sisolak said, pointing to his mask. “This is the key. In a situation that can seem complex, it’s actually all very simple.”

