55°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor attack

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks, but there won't be any new restrictions at this time. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 7, 2020 - 10:45 am
 
Updated December 8, 2020 - 9:05 am
Getty Images
Getty Images
Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Getty Images
Getty Images

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the state capital and all state public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The attack occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.

Sisolak also declared Dec. 7 as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Nevada in honor of the lives lost.

“The proclamation also recognizes the state’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack and was struck directly by six bombs and a torpedo,” a release stated. “The USS Nevada was later used at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
goarmy.com/hiringdays As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information abo ...
Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred Dilger, executive director for the Agency for Nuclear ...
Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Getty Images The second doses of the allocation are expected three to four weeks after the ini ...
Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Pahrump family provides free cookies with light show

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis spoke about limited access at ...
Complaints rise about entering, exiting local businesses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis addressed concerns from members of the community regarding restricted access to area retailers in town amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Getty Images Emergency regulations were set in place to help keeping the number of substitute ...
Sisolak directive eases hiring of emergency substitute teachers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 30 signed an emergency regulation making it easier for Nevada’s school districts and charter schools to hire critically needed substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
Conservationists file appeal to stop solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada conservation group, Basin and Range Watch, along with Western Watersheds Project, filed an appeal to the recently approved Yellow Pine Solar Project with the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.