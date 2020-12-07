Sisolak orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor attack

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak said there will be no new directives or restrictions coming for the Silver State.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks, but there won't be any new restrictions at this time. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the state capital and all state public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The attack occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.

Sisolak also declared Dec. 7 as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Nevada in honor of the lives lost.

“The proclamation also recognizes the state’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack and was struck directly by six bombs and a torpedo,” a release stated. “The USS Nevada was later used at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.”