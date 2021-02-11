Sisolak praises Legislature for passing PETS funding

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued a statement after the unanimous passage of AB 106, which provides an additional $50 million for small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Throughout this pandemic, Nevada’s small businesses have been hit the hardest and have been struggling every single day,” Sisolak’s statement read. “Small businesses are going to be the key to our economic recovery, which I why I asked the Legislature to prioritize passing an additional $50 million for the PETS program.”

Sisolak expressed gratitude to state Senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; co-majority whip Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas; and Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas for making the legislation a priority. Brooks chairs the finance committee in the Senate, while Carlton holds that post on the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.

The governor said the additional funding will help more than 9,000 businesses in the state, making it the largest small business program in Nevada history.

“Providing small businesses with resources they need to grow and thrive isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue, it’s an issue that affects all of us,” Sisolak said. “I’m incredibly proud to work with the Legislature to do everything we can to keep business afloat and people employed in this challenging time.”

The PETS program has approved more than 4,500 applications to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the state. AB 106 will bring total funding for the program to more than $100 million.

Sisolak plans to sign AB 106 next week. More information on the PETS program can be found at https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/