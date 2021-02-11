52°F
Sisolak praises Legislature for passing PETS funding

Staff Report
February 11, 2021 - 1:39 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued a statement after the unanimous passage of AB 106, which provides an additional $50 million for small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program.

“Throughout this pandemic, Nevada’s small businesses have been hit the hardest and have been struggling every single day,” Sisolak’s statement read. “Small businesses are going to be the key to our economic recovery, which I why I asked the Legislature to prioritize passing an additional $50 million for the PETS program.”

Sisolak expressed gratitude to state Senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; co-majority whip Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas; and Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas for making the legislation a priority. Brooks chairs the finance committee in the Senate, while Carlton holds that post on the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.

The governor said the additional funding will help more than 9,000 businesses in the state, making it the largest small business program in Nevada history.

“Providing small businesses with resources they need to grow and thrive isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue, it’s an issue that affects all of us,” Sisolak said. “I’m incredibly proud to work with the Legislature to do everything we can to keep business afloat and people employed in this challenging time.”

The PETS program has approved more than 4,500 applications to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the state. AB 106 will bring total funding for the program to more than $100 million.

Sisolak plans to sign AB 106 next week. More information on the PETS program can be found at https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada Extension’s February Zoom workshop w ...
Extension’s Zoom classes will help desert gardeners
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension and its certified Master Gardeners are holding a variety of online “Gardening in Small Places” workshops throughout the spring for Southern Nevada gardeners, with classes covering vegetable gardening, composting and solving gardening problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Humanities will host a conversation with these elec ...
Nevada Humanities to feature state’s young elected officials
Staff Report

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona and state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer will discuss what brought them to politics in an event sponsored by Nevada Humanities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis.
Two shot, transported to UMC Trauma
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services saw a very busy start to February as crews responded to a series of incidents beginning last week.

Hilltop Campground is seen at the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Mount Charlest ...
Prescribed burning planned for Spring Mountains area
Staff Report

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area’s fire crews will begin pile burning beginning in February to May 2021, weather and fuel conditions permitting, as part of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s hazardous fuels reduction efforts.

Pahrump Valley Times-file A marker for the Tonopah Test Range as shown in a 2016 photo.
Creech contractors among those who win back wages
Staff Report

A federal contractor working at Nevada’s Tonopah Test Range – including Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs – has paid $293,051 in back wages and fringe benefits to 69 employees after the U.S. Department of Labor found the employer failed to pay workers required prevailing wages.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Longtime Pahrump resident Barb Johnston died last month from ...
Pahrump figure lent a helping hand to community
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those who never had the opportunity to know local longtime resident Barb Johnston, they missed a chance to meet a very fine, talented and generous woman.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sheriff's vehicle dash cam captures the moment when a lat ...
Deputy injured during pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained minor injuries after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by a fleeing man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the end of January.

Trevor Brown
Pahrump man arrested after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An argument over a set of keys led to the shooting of a Pahrump female Wednesday, Feb. 3, where deputies were initially dispatched for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows reporter Robin Hebrock's marked-up copy of ...
Nye County passes COVID resolution requesting lifting of pandemic restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After making a multitude of changes to ensure the document would pass legal muster, the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a resolution emphasizing the struggles impacting its citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting that Gov. Steve Sisolak remove his emergency mandates to allow all businesses to operate normally once more.