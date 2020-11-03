Sisolak reappoints two, taps two for contractors board

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Bryan Cowart and Boyd Martin and the reappointment of Margaret Cavin and Jan Leggett to the Nevada State Contractors Board effective Nov. 1, appointments that run through Oct. 31, 2023.

Bryan Cowart

Boyd Martin

“The Nevada State Contractors Board is pleased to gain the experience and industry knowledge of Mr. Martin and Mr. Cowart while welcoming back Ms. Cavin and Mr. Leggett for another term,” NSCB executive officer Margi Grein said. “As members, we look forward to the contributions and insights gained from Mr. Martin and Mr. Cowart’s general contracting backgrounds, and know they will bring a thoughtful perspective to Board discussions on contractor licensing, enforcement, and protection of the public’s health and safety.”

Cowart grew up in the construction industry with a family-owned general contracting business in Alaska during the late 80s and early 90s. He developed his general contracting experience in commercial construction duringthe height of the Las Vegas expansion from 1997-2011, providing management and leadership on multiple from-ground-up high-rise, low-rise and Strip casino tenant improvements.

As president of Harris Associates, his primary role is developing and maintaining business relationships along with performing pre-construction and oversight on a variety of Harris projects. Recently Cowart has been focused on overseeing projects on and off the Las Vegas Strip, providing pre-construction and management services for new and past clients looking for new opportunities in the ever-changing 2020 market.

Martin, founder and manager of Boyd Martin Construction, LLC, was raised in Las Vegas and earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Brigham Young University in 1988. In 2003, after having worked 15 years in general contracting for other Las Vegas contractors, Martin independently started Boyd Martin Construction, LLC, a general contracting firm that currently holds general building and general engineering licenses in Nevada.

His extensive background includes more than 35 years of construction experience and LEED certification. He has served on the Board of the Associated General Contractors Las Vegas (now the Nevada Contractors’ Association) continuously since 1997 and as the president in 2011.

Cowart and Martin assume the board member responsibilities previously held by Melissa Maguire and Guy Wells. The Contractors Board is composed of seven members, including six licensed contractors and one representative of the public.