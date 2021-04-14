Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1

The requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place, however, the governor said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks in front of a mobile vaccine unit that was brought into the state by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with rural vaccination efforts on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada will lift all statewide social distancing mandates starting May 1, with the goal of reopening the entire state to 100 percent capacity by June 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced.

The requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place, however, Sisolak said during a press conference in Carson City on Tuesday evening.

“Originally, the state planned on keeping some mandatory measures in place at the statewide level when authority transitioned to the counties on May 1,” Sisolak said “However, after extensive conversations with state health officials, and with the goal to reopen to 100 percent capacity across Nevada by June 1, we will remove the statewide required social distancing mandate as of May 1.”

The plan to transition mitigation authority to local governments starting May 1 remains in place, Sisolak said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.