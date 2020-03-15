Sisolak: Schools in Nye County and across the state to close for three weeks, at minimum, to slow the spread of COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Sunday the closure of all K-12 schools in the state through April 6, at a minimum, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Nevada is the most recent state to shutter all its schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Sunday the closure of all K-12 schools in the state through April 6, at a minimum, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Nevada is the most recent state to shutter all its schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures, which include public, private and charter schools, start on Monday, March 16.

Students in Nye were on spring break for the last week. The school district in Nye had sent out a release on Friday stating that the schools were going to remain open.

The Clark County School District was also planning for students to return on Monday prior to Sisolak’s announcement.

The Nye County School District sent a press release out not long after the Sisolak’s statements.

The statement reads, in part, “Many of you have heard Governor Sisolak’s press conference this afternoon closing all Nevada schools. After deliberate analysis, reviewing community concerns, consulting with local health authorities and the Nevada Superintendents on Sunday, March 15. As the Governor stated, Nye County schools will be closed for at least three weeks, through April 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is a continuation of closure after April 3rd, it will be communicated as decisions are made.”

Ncsd Covid-19 Press Release 3.15.2020 by Pahrump Valley Times on Scribd