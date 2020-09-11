68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak signs proclamations aimed at suicide prevention

Staff Report
September 11, 2020 - 12:27 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen each unveiled plans to help prevent suicide this week.

Sisolak on Wednesday signed two proclamations related to suicide prevention in Nevada, while Rosen and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, introduced a Senate version of the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act.

The first declared September to be suicide prevention month in the state, while the second committed the state to support implementation of the PREVENTS “roadmap,” which helps identify veterans and other residents in need of care, develop best practices around mental health, prioritize mental health in the workplace and promote the REACH National Public Health Campaign through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that seeks to increase awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and second among those aged 10 to 35. On average, 129 Americans die by suicide each day, and the national number of veteran and military suicides has exceeded 6,000 each year from 2008 to 2017.

“With the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention’s leadership on suicide prevention efforts in our state, I am signing the PREVENTS proclamation to commit Nevada’s full support to both this national and statewide effort,” Sisolak said.

Rosen’s and Cramer’s bill, a companion to a House bill introduced earlier this year by Rep. Susie Lee and Jack Bergman, R-Mighigan, would implement a Zero Suicide Initiative pilot program at five VA medical centers around the nation, one of which must serve primarily veterans who live in rural and remote areas.

“As a nation, we have an obligation to address the mental health challenges facing our veterans,” Rosen said. “That is why I am proud to introduce this important bipartisan legislation to provide our veterans, including those living in rural areas, with critical mental health care resources.

“It is my honor to serve Nevada’s more than 225,000 veterans, and I will continue working in Congress to give those who defend our country the support and resources they deserve.”

“The VFW supports this legislation, which would require VA to implement the Zero Suicide Initiative program,” said Matthew Doyle, Deputy Director of Veterans of Foreign Wars. “Suicide prevention has long been a priority for the VFW. Through collaboration with our friends in Congress and at VA, it is our goal to reduce veteran suicide down to zero.”

The Zero Suicide model has seen enormous success, with some health care systems experiencing a 75% reduction rate in suicide among patients in the health care system while the nation faced an increased rate of suicide.

The Zero Suicide model is endorsed by numerous organizations, including the Joint Commission and the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2012 National Strategy for suicide prevention.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has funded implementation of the Zero Suicide model by numerous states, tribes and health care systems across the country.

Meanwhile, by participating in the VA’s Governor’s Challenge program, Nevada is working to bring together interagency teams to address veteran suicide at the state level.

Last month, Nevada was invited to participate in the Governor’s Challenge Community Expansion Project event, marking the growth in Nevada to rural areas in this national suicide prevention program sponsored by the VA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with technical assistance from the Governor’s Challenge To Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families Technical Assistance Center.

On March 5, 2019, President Trump signed Executive Order 13861 calling for the development of a comprehensive plan to empower veterans and end suicide through coordinated suicide prevention efforts, prioritized research activities and strengthened collaboration across the public and private sectors. This plan is known as the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, or PREVENTS.

Veterans in a crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Call Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1. Nonveterans in a crisis are advised to call Crisis Support Services of Nevada at 775-784-8090.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP is 'Joining Forces' with additional area l ...
Additional efforts underway focusing on impaired drivers
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Public Safety have an important message for both drivers and pedestrians throughout the Silver State.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nothing embodies the flavor of summer more th ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Top 10 reasons for one more watermelon this summer
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes, the humble watermelon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area Trump supporters were out on Saturday, Sept. 5 ...
Trump rally hosted in Pahrump in celebration of Labor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Labor Day weekend for 2020 was something of a flat occasion, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still putting a damper on many activities, but that’s not to say there was absolutely nothing to do to celebrate here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
More block grant proposals presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As part of the process necessary for participation in the Community Development Block Grant program, the Nye County Commission received its second round of potential project presentations this month, outlining various ideas for utilizing the funding that will be available for the 2021 grant cycle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from last year's Cash Extravaganza, Dick ...
Pahrump Rotary’s Cash Extravaganza goes virtual
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Imagine, having the chance at winning a huge cash prize while simultaneously showing support for one of the local community’s great nonprofit organizations. That’s precisely what the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley gives residents the opportunity to do each year during what is hands-down its largest annual fundraiser, the club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chief Deputy District Attorney argues why he ...
Man sentenced for killing his mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The teenager arrested and charged in the 2018 death of the woman who adopted him learned his fate on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coeur Sterling representatives give a pres ...
Coeur Sterling gains reclamation permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue Reclamation Permit (0402) for an exploration project to Coeur Sterling, Inc.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on the pool in Beatty on Thurs ...
Pandemic helps solve Beatty mystery
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting Erika Gerling announced that a long-standing Beatty mystery had been solved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Fresh produce is among the various food items the Pahrump Sa ...
Pahrump Salvation Army receives additional support
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Salvation Army is benefiting from additional food sources to help feed low-income individuals and families throughout the valley.