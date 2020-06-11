72°F
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 11, 2020 - 2:47 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Preliminary estimates indicate approximately a $900 million General Fund shortfall; when combined with the Distributive School Account, the revenue shortfall increases up to $1.3 billion in Fiscal Year 2021. The estimated revenue shortfall represents a significant percentage of the state’s overall $4.5 billion operating appropriations for the fiscal year.

“Prior to the pandemic, the state was focusing on plans to implement a child, family and community-centered Nevada government,” Sisolak said. “And while our budget looks a lot different now than it did then, I still maintain hope that we can use this opportunity to reinvent our state under that vision and fix the historic and systemic problems that served as obstacles to real progress in the past.

“The projected shortfall may shift as we continue to receive and analyze new economic data, but I have the responsibility for developing the proposals to address the Fiscal Year 2021 shortfall based on what we know today.”

“For state employees, I’ve asked my team and state agencies to build the proposals with the goal of limiting the number of possible layoffs in the state to the maximum extent possible,” Sisolak said. “You, our state employees, are what make this state run day in and day out. You are the ones that provide critical services to Nevadans. State agencies will be keeping hundreds of positions vacant in Fiscal Year 2021 to preserve existing positions and employees.”

In preparing plans to address the shortfall, state officials have worked to reduce the number of anticipated layoffs from more than 450 to fewer than 50 expected at this time. The proposed plans include one furlough day each month for all state employees beginning in July and a freeze on merit salary increases for Fiscal Year 2021.

No additional changes to health insurance or retirement benefits for state employees are proposed at this time for Fiscal Year 2021 beyond those approved by the Public Employees’ Benefits Board earlier.

Based on the preliminary estimates for the FY 2021 shortfall, without significant federal funding, Nevada will not be able to avoid severe reductions in support for agencies and services that represent the majority of General Fund expenditures, including health and human services, education and public safety.

In addition to working with Nevada’s congressional delegation to advocate for federal funding for state and local governments, the governor and the governor’s finance office continue to work closely with legislative leadership and staff to review and finalize budgetary proposals to address the shortfall and coordinate timing for an upcoming special session to finalize the proposals before July 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.