News

Sisolak to announce updates to mitigation standards next week

Staff Report
September 25, 2020 - 3:34 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he plans to provide updates to the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards next week.

These updates will be issued via an emergency directive and will include adjustments to the current capacity limit for gatherings, lifting certain restrictions on youth sports and other updates. The governor will hold a press conference next week to discuss the new updates prior to the directive being issued.

Under the governor’s direction, state officials with expertise in public health and oversight have been working over the past weeks with his office to review current statewide standards and develop updates that will allow the state to continue lifting restrictions in a safe and responsible manner. This has included outreach to businesses, industry groups and faith leaders, among others.

THE LATEST
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Represen ...
VIDEO: Eric Trump stops in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump led a “Make America Great Again” event in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday as the days before the 2020 election wind down. The event occurred at the Pahrump Valley Winery.

DJ Zuloaga/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger, left, and Audrey Study teamed to ...
Dilger, Study team to win Mike’s Midnight Madness
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association championships in Tonopah just weeks away, Pahrump pitchers have been getting ready by competing in both NSHPA-sanctioned tournaments and the more informal backyard series tournaments.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Remote Area Medical 2020 Pahrump Clinic will take place ...
Appointments still available for Pahrump Remote Area Medical clinic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical’s 2020 Pahrump Clinic is just one week away and there are still appointment slots available, so residents of the valley and surrounding areas who are in need of medical services at no cost are encouraged to secure their spot today.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society's Executive Director Pat Lemi ...
Local animal rescue hosts free adoption event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from a local animal rescue agency are hosting a three-day animal adoption event beginning today through Sunday.

Jeff Meehan/Tonopah Times The exterior of the Belvada as seen in a 2019 file photo.
Tonopah’s Belvada Hotel nearing grand opening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Belvada is included in a long list of Tonopah area sites named on the National Register of Historic Places, appearing under its original name of State Bank and Trust Company.

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.