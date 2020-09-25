Sisolak to announce updates to mitigation standards next week

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he plans to provide updates to the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards next week.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he plans to provide updates to the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards next week.

These updates will be issued via an emergency directive and will include adjustments to the current capacity limit for gatherings, lifting certain restrictions on youth sports and other updates. The governor will hold a press conference next week to discuss the new updates prior to the directive being issued.

Under the governor’s direction, state officials with expertise in public health and oversight have been working over the past weeks with his office to review current statewide standards and develop updates that will allow the state to continue lifting restrictions in a safe and responsible manner. This has included outreach to businesses, industry groups and faith leaders, among others.