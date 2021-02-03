49°F
Six legislators announce Nevada Freedom Caucus

Staff Report
February 2, 2021 - 7:47 pm
 
Nevada legislature Nevada House Minority Leader Jim Wheeler hopes for legislation limiting the governor's emergency declaration powers.
Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler speaks with reporters on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Six members of the Nevada Assembly on Tuesday announced the formation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus, a coalition of state legislators committed to advancing the cause of limited government and constitutional principles.

Modeled after the House Freedom Caucus in Congress, the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus consists of members who say their approach to public policy is rooted in the founding ideals of the United States as well as the state of Nevada.

The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus will operate as a group within the Republican Assembly Caucus, with the goal of supplementing the Republican Caucus’ efforts. Admission to the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is by invitation only.

“The creation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus represents an important step in the fight to promote legislation and policies that embrace the values of constitutional conservatism,” said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, the caucus chairman. “We look forward to working as allies with our fellow members of the Republican Assembly Caucus to implement policy reforms that will make Nevada a better place to work, live, raise a family and do business.”

The founding members of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus are Wheeler, Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko; Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks; Assemblyman Richard McArthur, R-Las Vegas; Assemblyman PK O’Neill, R-Carson City; and Assemblyman Andy Matthews, R-Las Vegas.

Nye County meeting to focus on COVID-19, resolution to demand lifting of restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that the Nye County Commission holds a meeting with one particular topic as the common thread for nearly all of items on the agenda but that is precisely what will take place tomorrow when commissioners meet to discuss a variety of COVID-19 related items.

Cortez Masto’s bills aim to support small business
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, re-introduced two pieces of legislation to help Nevada’s small businesses compete in the 21st century economy.

EmployNV offers resources for employers, job seekers
Staff Report

With today’s business environment complicated by COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer free online town halls on EmployNV and its business hubs. An English-language session will be held Feb. 3, and a Spanish-language session will be held the following Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Gaming win rises at the end of 2020
Staff Report

Gaming win for Nye County casino properties stayed on a positive path to end 2020—a common result since casinos reopened earlier this year.

Family remembers Don Chairez
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime Nevada judge and attorney has died from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

12 newcomers join 2021 Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer & Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Twelve newcomers to Carson City — two in the state Senate, 10 in the Assembly — will join the Nevada Legislature when it convenes on Feb. 1.

Vaccine information now available online, by phone
Staff Report

Nye County announced it now has a COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Resources page and a Vaccine Interest Form, along with a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Phone Line (775-751-6313). People who are unable to go online and fill out the interest form may call and leave their information.

Sisolak welcomes FEMA reimbursement for Guard
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday welcomed the news that President Joe Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fully reimburse states for the cost of National Guard personnel and emergency costs dating to the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020.

New guidance issued for COVID vaccination events
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center on Tuesday issued two additional pieces of guidance related to Nevada’s immunization efforts.