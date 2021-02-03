Six legislators announce Nevada Freedom Caucus

Six members of the Nevada Assembly on Tuesday announced the formation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus, a coalition of state legislators committed to advancing the cause of limited government and constitutional principles.

Nevada legislature Nevada House Minority Leader Jim Wheeler hopes for legislation limiting the governor's emergency declaration powers.

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler speaks with reporters on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Modeled after the House Freedom Caucus in Congress, the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus consists of members who say their approach to public policy is rooted in the founding ideals of the United States as well as the state of Nevada.

The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus will operate as a group within the Republican Assembly Caucus, with the goal of supplementing the Republican Caucus’ efforts. Admission to the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is by invitation only.

“The creation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus represents an important step in the fight to promote legislation and policies that embrace the values of constitutional conservatism,” said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, the caucus chairman. “We look forward to working as allies with our fellow members of the Republican Assembly Caucus to implement policy reforms that will make Nevada a better place to work, live, raise a family and do business.”

The founding members of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus are Wheeler, Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko; Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks; Assemblyman Richard McArthur, R-Las Vegas; Assemblyman PK O’Neill, R-Carson City; and Assemblyman Andy Matthews, R-Las Vegas.