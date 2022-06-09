Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash brings in funds

XPress Detail and Auto Spa was abuzz with activity all day long this past Saturday as it played host to a fundraiser for one area nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are shown scrubbing down a vehicle during the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash, hosted Saturday, June 4 at XPress Detail and Auto Spa.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Reva Braun, who volunteered her time for the donation car wash, is pictured holding some cash donated for the event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two youngsters help with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to the car wash, there were raffle prizes up for grabs on June 4.

XPress Detail and Auto Spa was abuzz with activity all day long this past Saturday as it played host to a fundraiser for one area nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Kicking off at 8 a.m. on June 4, the donation car wash to benefit the Nye County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace attracted an array of patrons, all with a common goal: helping to make the lives of local children a little bit better.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that is dedicated to just one thing, building and delivering brand new beds, complete with all the accoutrements, to families in need and ensuring all children have somewhere of their own to snuggle down at night.

The Nye County chapter is headed by Pahrump resident Carmen Murzyn, who got involved with the organization as a result of her involvement in another nonprofit group, Ms. Senior Golden Years. When Murzyn had previously competed in the Golden Years pageant, she’d selected Sleep in Heavenly Peace as her platform and three years later, she’s still as committed to the cause as she was when she first started.

“The car wash on Saturday was fantastic,” an obviously overjoyed Murzyn reported following the event. “It turned out really well. We received three sheet sets and three pillows were donated by Stephanie Shelton. On top of that, we received $550 in cash and another $100 in the form of a check. We couldn’t be happier with the way things went.”

Murzyn was quick to highlight her gratitude for Shelton, who is the owner and operator of XPress Detail and Auto Spa. Without Shelton’s offer of a venue for the car wash, the event may not have been possible. Murzyn said she is proud of Shelton’s generous community spirit and her willingness to step up to assist local groups that are trying to make a difference.

“Stephanie did an amazing job, she supplied everything we needed for the car wash, she’s one fantastic lady,” Murzyn remarked. “I definitely want to thank everyone who came out and made this a success, and of course, thank you to my Sleep in Heavenly Peace team out here, as well as to the Kiwanis Club members who came out and helped wash the cars.”

While the financial side of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash was certainly a focus, Murzyn said the event also plays another vital role for the organization, raising awareness.

“I just hope this helps let people know that we are out here, working to make beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own,” Murzyn concluded. “If anybody knows of a child who doesn’t have a bed, please contact me directly or go to www.SHPBeds.org and fill out the request form to make sure that we can fill that need for them. Every child deserves to have a safe and comfortable place to sleep and our goal is to make sure no kid in our town has to sleep on the floor!”

For more information visit www.SHPBeds.org or reach out to Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or Carmen.Murzyn@SHPBeds.org

