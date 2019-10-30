33°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

‘Snowbird’ couple win Rotary Club’s $10,000 prize in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

“It could not have come at a better time,” said Dick Duffin, winner of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

The self-described “Snowbird from Utah,” and his wife Millie, were both overwhelmed as his name was called during the annual event inside the Pahrump Nugget banquet room on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27.

“This is phenomenal,” Duffin said, moments after he was handed the $10,000 check. “We’ve had a tough year this year, so we needed a lot of repairs on our motorhome, and this is going to help out greatly. We are snowbirds, and presently we have a lot at an RV park in town, where we are living right now. This win will really help us. It’s excellent. My wife Millie and me have participated in this event several times. But this is our first big win.”

The person who announced Duffin’s name was none other than auctioneer Ski Censki, who served as master of ceremonies.

Censki spoke of the important role Rotarians continually perform in the community.

“The job that the Rotarians do in this community is phenomenal,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand that they go out and build handicap ramps on people’s homes and many other community projects, but today was a good example. The room was packed and everybody was in good humor. I always have fun doing this.”

Censki also gave thanks to all of the individuals and businesses who contributed their respective time and effort for the popular event.

“The good thing is that there are a lot of businesses that donated raffle prizes,” he said. “Everybody had a good time, and the most important thing is that we keep putting money back into the Rotarians, so they can continue to do the quality work that they do in this community. People don’t understand that there’s a lot of nonprofits that really go the extra mile, and I call them the unsung heroes.”

Additionally, Censki said many local families and individuals opt not to look for assistance, despite the benefits Rotarians are able and willing to provide.

“The people that benefit from it, are people who are really, really in need, but they are too proud to ask for help,” he lamented. “These folks step up to the plate and help those people out, so it’s a distinct pleasure for me to be invited to MC the event, which I thought was phenomenal. I have been participating in this event on and off for about 10 years.”

Current Rotary Club president, Janet Ufheil, echoed Censki’s description of the event, which bore a Halloween theme this year.

“We had a really nice turnout and it’s a really, really fun event,” she said. “Everyone who was here had a great time, and the food was excellent. The company, of course, can’t be beat because people of Pahrump are the best. We build handicap ramps pretty much once a month over the winter. The last one was just last Saturday.”

Ufheil also heaped praise on those who helped to make the event a success once again this year.

“We really, really appreciate everyone’s contributions,” she noted. “This was a wonderful, wonderful turnout and we are very grateful. There was just one empty table, but it didn’t stay empty for long. We had a lot of raffle prizes this year so there were a lot of things to give to the individuals and businesses in the community. I actually won a soap pump and caddy set and it’s going to go right by my sink at home. I also want to give a big thanks to Barbara Thompson, who arranges all of this. She is absolutely the Rotarian of the century.”

Sunday’s program also included scores of door prizes, a silent auction and a free photo booth for attendees to memorialize the event.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock IRS Forms 940, 941, 943, 944 or 945 are used to report employment tax information. T ...
IRS recommends business owners e-file payroll tax returns
Staff Report

With the Oct. 31 quarterly payroll tax return due date just around the corner, the Internal Revenue Service recently urged business owners to take advantage of the speed and convenience of filing these returns electronically.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE Radio 95.1 FM, is holding a Ra ...
Event to support Nye’s Search and Rescue unit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, members of Nye County’s Search and Rescue unit have devoted their time to help those in precarious situations.

Thinkstock The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 6,000 ...
Small business lending reflects economic trends
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced 2019 fiscal year lending numbers showing that it guaranteed over $28 billion to entrepreneurs that otherwise would not have access to capital to start, grow, or expand their small businesses.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kids and adults packed the Game Corner and Family Fun Cente ...
Halloween events set to entertain Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kids to adults were out to have a ghoulishly good time in Pahrump during the days leading up to Halloween on Thursday, and the fun and frightening adventures are set to continue.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - During the Tails of Nye County Oldies and Goodies B ...
Tails of Nye County benefit show brings in over $3K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her ...
Halloween is big business
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. consumers are looking to social media for Halloween costume and decoration ideas as spending is expected to reach a near-record amount this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights &Analytics, the federation announced.

Sgt. Zandra Duran/Nevada Army Guard Soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard's Bravo Company, 1/189th ...
Nevada Bravo Company mobilized for 9-month foreign mission
By Erick Studenicka Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fourteen years after the unit first deployed to southwest Asia, the soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s Bravo Company, 1/189th Aviation once again began a foreign mission to the same general location.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The developers of the Mountain Falls master planned communit ...
Mountain Falls request rejected in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes Inc., the developers of Mountain Falls, recently approached the Nye County Commission with a request to revise an already approved final map to allow for more homes to be built in planning area six of the master-planned community but that request was met with almost unanimous denial.