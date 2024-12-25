Sparkle and shine, it’s Christmas time!

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Silver Tappers Founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is an inspiration to all those whose lives she has touched and this Pahrump celebrity is still dancing at the age of 99.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church Bell Choir brought the sounds of the season to the Nevada Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show as one of several guest entertainers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers showed off their talents at the 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show, which featured a line-up of new performances as well as old favorites.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Christmas time wouldn't be half as fun without the man in red and there were three Santas taking to the stage at the Silver Tappers annual Christmas Benefit Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers held their 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show this December and it was once again a sold-out affair, with the Saddle West Showroom packed full of audience members out to enjoy the festive performances while simultaneously supporting worthy local causes.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show raised $4,800 which split and presented to two local causes, the Salvation Army Food Pantry and the VFW Children's Fund.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers combine their love of dancing, sisterhood and community to provide the annual Christmas Benefit Show, an event that regularly sells out each year.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sparkling in red and blue sequin dresses and festive Santa hats, the Nevada Silver Tappers dance their hearts out at the 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit show which raised thousands of dollars for two local causes this year.

T’was the month of Christmas and all through the Saddle West Showroom, audience members reveled in performances amid the softly-lit gloom. Up on the stage, their twirls quite amazing, were the Nevada Silver Tappers, dancing with delight for the funds they were raising.

It was all part of the community-forward organization’s 33rd Annual Christmas Benefit Show, an event with both entertainment and philanthropy at its heart.

Working to better the place they call home, the ladies of this 50-years-and-older dance troupe, their sister organization Ms. Senior Golden Years USA and several guest performers brought the holidays to life with festive routines that had attendees bursting with praise. And at the end of the afternoon, the Christmas Benefit Show had managed to bring in $4,800 through ticket sales and the Pass the Stocking drive, money that then was bestowed upon two of the valley’s nonprofit causes.

Selected as recipients for this year’s funds were the Salvation Army – Pahrump Corps and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Children’s Fund. The Salvation Army’s funds will be used to help stock the shelves of its food pantry and the VFW’s Children’s Fund is aimed at providing support to homeless youth in the Nye County School District.

The Christmas Benefit Show may be the work of the Nevada Silver Tappers but they do not do it alone. There are many who contribute to the event each year, to whom all of the ladies wish to offer their profound gratitude. Deacon Rick Minch opened the afternoon with an invocation and Dr. Tom Waters led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, while Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen 2024 Debbie Forrest kicked off the show with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Representing the two benefiting organizations were Salvation Army Major Harold Lauback and VFW Post #10054 Auxiliary Senior Vice President Bonnie Darrell.

“On behalf of my grandmother and the matriarch of this entire organization, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, there are several people that she would like to personally thank,” Christmas Benefit Show master of ceremonies Stephani Elliott said as the event drew to a close. “A joyful thank you is extended to Marianna Smith, Michael Moulchin and the Saddle West staff for their continued support over the years.

“Glittering thanks to all of our guest artists: The 2023 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Althea P. Jones, Linda Gruber and Angel, the Pahrump Seventh Day Adventist Church Choir, Tina Olsen and the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Bell Choir, Marjorie Washington-Nears, Shelley Fisher, Mary McRory, Marla Quercia and 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Debbie Forrest,” Elliott continued. “A brilliant thank you to sound tech Sharon Crisp. A heartwarming thank you to RPS Video for recording today’s benefit show.

“Grateful thanks to Jackie Greco and the Ms. Senior Golden Years members for coordinating ticket sales. Many dazzling thanks to the Nevada Silver Tappers instructors and choreographers Kim Cornell-Lyle and Ione DeSantis. A cheerful thank you goes out to the Nevada Silver Tappers, staff and every Christmas angel behind the scenes,” she concluded. “Finally, this show could not be possible without the continued support and participation of our community and audience members and we thank you!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com