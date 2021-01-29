42°F
News

Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance

Staff Report
January 29, 2021 - 1:36 am
 
Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

“On behalf of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and Nevadans statewide, we are pleased to see positive change taking place at the federal level and to witness the fast-moving actions to protect the Affordable Care Act, upon which so many Americans rely for quality, affordable and comprehensive health insurance coverage,” Korbulic wrote in the statement.

The news from Washington came just after the exchange announced that nearly 82,000 Nevadans enrolled on Nevada Health Link for coverage in 2021, nearly a 6% increase from last year’s enrollment total.

More important to Korbulic, Biden’s move made it clear to her that the new administration will be supportive of the ACA and of moves to bolster the health insurance marketplace.

“We look forward to collaborating with our carriers, other state agencies and our statewide network of brokers and navigators who are standing by to help Nevadans get connected with health insurance,” she wrote. “We offer assistance in multiple languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin.”

Korbulic reminded Nevadans that the exchange is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to offset the cost of insurance premiums.

“Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, no Nevadan should be without health insurance,” she wrote. “We are here to help.”

Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded
Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As one of its final acts before the changeover in board members that came with the new year, the Nye County Commission had approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and garbage collection rates were set to rise just over 19% as a result. That rate increase is now on hold, as commissioners were required to rescind the action taken at the board’s Dec. 30 meeting due to a procedural error.

Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump
Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than two decades, Nye County has been tossing around the idea of establishing what would be the very first county-owned public shooting range and though it has taken many years to get to this point, the county now appears to be finally gaining some momentum on the long-sought project.

'Military industrial complex' has grown in power in the US
Letters to the Editor

‘Military industrial complex’ has grown in power in the US

Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant is just one week away and organization officials are encouraging the local community to get involved.

Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

State's ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.