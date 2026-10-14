Spooktacular Poker Run kicking off Halloween in the valley

The Spooktacular Poker Run will take participants on a 50-mile adventure across the desert landscape surrounding Pahrump, with course options incorporated into the route this year to allow for different levels of skill. (Caspar Fantasma/Nye County SxS)

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run took place at the Petrack Park/Bob Ruud Community Center last year but with early voting taking place at that location this year, the event has been moved. The trunk-or-treat portion will now take place adjacent to Saddle West. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Spooktacular Poker Run is gearing up to take over Pahrump and off-road enthusiasts have the opportunity to harness their passion for a purpose. Whether it’s decorating their rides and joining in the trunk-or-treat or hitting the nearby trails, everyone taking part in the Spooktacular Poker Run will be infusing the community with Halloween spirit while helping to raise funds for one of the valley’s nonprofit organizations.

“We’re like the kick-off event for our local Halloween festivities and it’s going to be great,” lead event organizer Ginger Simpson told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. She and husband Jason of JGR Off Road, along with Brit and Christina Davis of Nye County SxS, are hosting the event for the second year and Simpson said she couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re really putting this on for the community,” she remarked. “One, it brings a lot of business to the community – we have people coming in from Las Vegas, California, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, even Florida, so we’re selling fuel, hotels, RV spots, food at the restaurants, things at the grocery stores. And of course, the money we’re raising goes back into a local charity every year, as well.”

For 2026, the beneficiary of the Spooktacular Poker Run will be Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which was selected by a committee under specific criteria. Only Nye County-based 501(c)3s were eligible and Sleep in Heavenly Peace was chosen because of the immediate and direct impact its program has on the lives of families in the area.

“They want to use the money to purchase more lumber, which is crazy expensive right now, as well as mattresses to go with the bed frames they will build at their next bed build,” Simpson explained. “And they are a smaller organization, so we know that this money is really going to be a big benefit for them.”

The Spooktacular Poker Run will begin Friday with registration and packet pick-up for poker run participants from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort’s poolside bar. Side-by-sides will then begin setting up for the trunk-or-treat around 6 p.m. that evening, which will take place in the vacant lot between the Saddle West Casino parking lot and the shopping plaza where Johnny’s Taco Shop is located. Simpson encourages families to get the kids dressed up in their creepiest, coolest or cutest costumes and head out for a night of spooky-good fun.

“This year’s trunk or treat is going to be amazing,” she said. “We have a lady who is bringing the Lightning McQueen car and a guy who’s coming out from Las Vegas who is going to be bringing the Oscar Meyer Wiener-mobile, which will be fun. He’s also bringing a Star Wars Desert Trooper that people can sit in and take photos, along with Darth Vader and Chewbacca. We already got over 60 side-by-sides registered to be in the trunk-or-treat!”

The following morning will open at Wheeler Springs Plaza, with a drivers’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. The national anthem will be sung at 8 a.m., just before everyone heads out and the last drivers must be on the trail by 10 a.m. By 5 p.m., drivers should all be back at Saddle West for the rest of the evening’s activities, including a Mexican-food buffet, raffles and the Pahrump Valley Little League’s “Wash the Dirt Off” donation fundraiser.

“So many people have been asking about the route and we are not giving that out,” Simpson noted. “We really want everyone to be able to experience it at the same time. All I will say is, the route required me to get not only my BLM permit for Nye County but a BLM permit for Clark County and the U.S. Forest Service – so that gives you a bit of a clue if you’re familiar with the area.

“And anybody can do it – we’ve had trucks, Jeeps, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, many different types of vehicles have done this route,” Simpson continued. “We’ve also included options, where you’ll hit a point on the trail where you will ‘Pick Your Poison’ and you’ll either go left or right. Some of the options will take more technical skill and some will be easier, so that people can choose what they want to do. And those options all come back together to the main route.”

The route is roughly 50 miles with five stops along the way and rather than picking an envelope with a random card at each, games will be played to determine which card each player gets. At stake is a top prize of $1,000. Even the youngsters will be able to get in on the fun by collecting stickers at each stop and presenting their completed sticker card for five free raffle tickets.

“Anyone who isn’t comfortable with paying online to participate in the poker run can register online and then pay when picking up their packet,” Simpson advised. “And you can register right up until the day of the ride!”

The Spooktacular Poker Run will take place Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17.

For more information, visit SpookyPokerRun.com or call Simpson at 775-910-9669.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com