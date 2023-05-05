Sportsman’s Quest: A return to the Amazon

As I prepare for a new adventure “a return to the Amazon,” perhaps a final visit to this remarkable and unique part of the world. I say “perhaps final” because the purpose of this visit is for a memorial tribute to my good friend, “brother” and personal hero, Phil Marsteller.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Genival has come a long way from his Bari Indian tribal beginnings to being one of the most respected river pilots on the Amazon’s Rio Negro River.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Amazon Queen is a riverboat that was remodeled into a luxury floating lodge for hunters looking for adventure on the Amazon’s Rio Negro River.

As I prepare for a new adventure “a return to the Amazon,” perhaps a final visit to this remarkable and unique part of the world. I say “perhaps final” because the purpose of this visit is for a memorial tribute to my good friend, “brother” and personal hero, Phil Marsteller.

I’ll join the family to spread his ashes and celebrate one of the most historic and adventurous lives I’ve ever had the privilege to be part of. I’m sure we’ll also do a bit of memorial fishing, share a beverage and tell stories late into the night, as he would have encouraged.

As I plan for this trip, thinking back on my first visit with Phil and his river ship, the “Amazon Queen” at the Rio Negro Lodge, I’m reminded of our mutual friend Genival, its skipper. I wrote a story he told me as part of Sportsman’s Quest, the book. Here is that story. Enjoy.

From Village to the Queen

“The young boy screamed and ducked as the jaguar sprang from the tree. They always go for the throat and never miss, but this one did,” said Genival. The boy’s father then ran after the big cat screaming and waving his machete. “The cat took off.”

The family had been picking acai berries from a palm-like tree and the young boy had lagged behind on the trail — always dangerous in jaguar country.

Genival has come a long way from his Bari Indian tribal beginnings to being one of the most respected river pilots on the Amazon’s Rio Negro River.

The Bari live upriver near San Gabriel on the Colombia/Venezuela border, an area of many native tribes. As a young boy in the early 50’s he saw paddlewheel boats on the river. They were involved in the rubber and chicle (gum) trade; he was fascinated and always dreamed of life on the river.

Part of his world also consisted of hunting and fishing for the family table. He began by getting fish and turtles with his bow and arrow, spear or with traps. Later he hunted deer, Tapir, Capybara and large alligator-like Cayman with an old Pombo, a 20-gauge muzzle loading shotgun, for which he used a bottle to keep his powder and caps dry. Later he graduated to a 16-gauge CVC single-shot, with cartridges – he grew up a boy of the jungle.

His first job was gathering rubber from the Cringe trees and gum from the Souva trees, but he didn’t like that, so as a young man he told his dad, “I’m going out to see the world.” He traveled on the stern wheelers a couple of times as a child and never lost his dream of working on the river, so he signed on a merchant boat as a deck hand. It was a riverboat freighter and he did everything from shovel coal to loading freight. Never losing his love and fascination for this lifestyle, he continued to work his way up to be the Master River Pilot he is today.

This is where his path crossed that of another dreamer, Phil Marsteller. Phil was the son of missionaries and was raised on the Rio Negro. He had the dream of one day operating fishing expeditions on the river, and contacted Genival to help him research the possibilities.

Phil would first refit a riverboat into a luxury floating lodge and call it the Amazon Queen. When he had it completed he called Genival once again, down from the upriver town of San Isobel to be its pilot.

Captain Phil Marsteller wasn’t finished though; he went on to build one of the world’s most unique lodges, the Rio Negro Lodge. Genival was always by his side, as his first fishing guide and river pilot. He’s still with Phil today, but now he pilots the more luxurious Amazon Queen II.

So is the life of my river friend, Genival.

Have there been more adventures? You bet!

There are also stories of anaconda eating children along the river and piranhas taking chunks from adults. So it is on the Amazon.

We enjoyed great fishing for peacock bass and other fish with lots of sharp teeth. While on the Amazon Queen, we ate well and saw new country, but the best part, as always are the people you meet along the way. So it is on the Amazon.

So now my bags are packed, air and hotel reservations are made, a new river boat and a new lodge await. I’m sure you’ll be hearing more stories of this new adventure on my return.

Upcoming events

The Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn Banquet, raffles and auction. May 20, 2023. www.fraternityofthedesertbighorn.com