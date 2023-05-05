Spring Fashion Show fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Soroptimist club

Spring is in full swing and for Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley (SIPV), that means it’s time to shine the spotlight on some lovely ladies as they strut their stuff in stunning styles during the nonprofit’s annual Spring Fashion Show.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Teri Rogers is pictured modeling an outfit during a winter-holiday themed fashion show hosted by Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley in 2019. The show has since shifted to the springtime and the upcoming Spring Fashion Show is set for next Saturday.

Set for next Saturday, the Spring Fashion Show is one of the local Soroptimist club’s flagship fundraisers, helping to bring in revenue that the organization then uses to continue its vision of a world in which women and girls, “…have access to resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.”

Soroptimist International is, as its name indicates, a worldwide organization with the mission of improving the lives of girls and women all around the globe. National programs such as the Live Your Dream Award and the Dream It, Be It program for girls are hosted by clubs in more than 120 countries.

These national programs are combined with various additional efforts on a club level.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, the Soroptimist club has been positively impacting the community for a full 17 years now. Educational events such as the group’s Human Trafficking Awareness community forums and the annual Women’s Fair are combined with awards like the Soroptimist Ruby Award the Club Laurel Society Award to create a robust repertoire of programs intended to provide a range of benefits.

In order to fund these efforts, the volunteer-based SIPV hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including two Bunco Night sessions, the annual Mardi Gras celebration, its year-round Flocking initiative and of course, the Spring Fashion Show, which is right around the corner.

“Come join us for food, fun, games and laughter,” a press release from SIPV encouraged. “The event is open to the public and will include a silent auction, pick-a-prize and door prizes.”

No doubt attendees will spot an item, or a few, they would like to wear themselves while watching the fashion show too, and they are not to be disappointed. There will be a “pop-up” boutique at the event, with the featured clothing and accessories available for purchase. The styles will be offered in a variety of sizes as well, ensuring that patrons have plenty of options that afternoon.

The Spring Fashion Show will take place Saturday, May 13 at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 Kellogg Road. Doors open at noon.

Tickets are $25 each, which includes a light meal, and can be reserved in advance or purchased at the door. To reserve a seat or for more information contact event chair MaRia Apodaca-Shaddy at 775-462-2116 or via email at Malia-55@att.net

