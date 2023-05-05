69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Spring Fashion Show fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Soroptimist club

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Teri Rogers is pictured modeling an outfit ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Teri Rogers is pictured modeling an outfit during a winter-holiday themed fashion show hosted by Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley in 2019. The show has since shifted to the springtime and the upcoming Spring Fashion Show is set for next Saturday.

Spring is in full swing and for Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley (SIPV), that means it’s time to shine the spotlight on some lovely ladies as they strut their stuff in stunning styles during the nonprofit’s annual Spring Fashion Show.

Set for next Saturday, the Spring Fashion Show is one of the local Soroptimist club’s flagship fundraisers, helping to bring in revenue that the organization then uses to continue its vision of a world in which women and girls, “…have access to resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.”

Soroptimist International is, as its name indicates, a worldwide organization with the mission of improving the lives of girls and women all around the globe. National programs such as the Live Your Dream Award and the Dream It, Be It program for girls are hosted by clubs in more than 120 countries.

These national programs are combined with various additional efforts on a club level.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, the Soroptimist club has been positively impacting the community for a full 17 years now. Educational events such as the group’s Human Trafficking Awareness community forums and the annual Women’s Fair are combined with awards like the Soroptimist Ruby Award the Club Laurel Society Award to create a robust repertoire of programs intended to provide a range of benefits.

In order to fund these efforts, the volunteer-based SIPV hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including two Bunco Night sessions, the annual Mardi Gras celebration, its year-round Flocking initiative and of course, the Spring Fashion Show, which is right around the corner.

“Come join us for food, fun, games and laughter,” a press release from SIPV encouraged. “The event is open to the public and will include a silent auction, pick-a-prize and door prizes.”

No doubt attendees will spot an item, or a few, they would like to wear themselves while watching the fashion show too, and they are not to be disappointed. There will be a “pop-up” boutique at the event, with the featured clothing and accessories available for purchase. The styles will be offered in a variety of sizes as well, ensuring that patrons have plenty of options that afternoon.

The Spring Fashion Show will take place Saturday, May 13 at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 Kellogg Road. Doors open at noon.

Tickets are $25 each, which includes a light meal, and can be reserved in advance or purchased at the door. To reserve a seat or for more information contact event chair MaRia Apodaca-Shaddy at 775-462-2116 or via email at Malia-55@att.net

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Genival has come a long way from his Bari India ...
Sportsman’s Quest: A return to the Amazon
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I prepare for a new adventure “a return to the Amazon,” perhaps a final visit to this remarkable and unique part of the world. I say “perhaps final” because the purpose of this visit is for a memorial tribute to my good friend, “brother” and personal hero, Phil Marsteller.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the intersection of Highway 160, also known ...
Highway closures set for Sunday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents planning to make a trip over the hill into the Las Vegas Valley and then return this weekend, whether for general errands, entertainment or outdoor recreation, will want to take note of a looming event that will severely impact travel along both Highway 160 and Highway 159 this Sunday.

Zabriskie Point is among the most popular Death Valley stops. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las ...
Rabid bat bites Death Valley employee
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Recent encounters between humans and wildlife at Death Valley National Park have prompted park service officials to remind visitors to stay clear of animals while sightseeing in the area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken from Basin Avenue looking toward the inter ...
BLM to begin process for Bonanza Solar Project
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

LAS VEGAS ­— The Bureau of Land Management has completed the variance process for the Bonanza Solar Project, a major early step in the application process for solar energy development that allows the BLM to fully consider the project under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The BLM’s decision to advance the project to the next stage of review comes after close coordination with Tribal governments, appropriate federal, state and local agencies, and public outreach.

A chance to peruse lovely local landscapes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Creating a beautiful landscape in a desert environment can seem like quite a challenge but as the Pahrump Valley Garden Club is teaching residents, with the right know-how, it’s more than possible.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District office is located at 2101 E. ...
One year in, new Nye County water board still afloat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following a full year of operation in its newest iteration, the Nye County Water District Governing Board is definitely doing more than just treading water, with Nye County Water District Manager Dann Weeks providing a report to the Nye County Commission outlining the progress that the water district has made in the past 12 months.

(Lake Havasu National Park)
5 road trip destinations from Las Vegas
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Where can locals go to relax and escape the heat — and maybe the tourists, too? Here’s a list of five road trip destinations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mercy Air announced last week that it is enhancing its effo ...
Mercy Air enhancing its lifesaving efforts
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, Mercy Air, a subsidiary of Air Methods, has responded to countless emergencies providing lifesaving care to victims of traumatic injuries.

Bill Newyear/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Trump supporter sits in the sun at the corne ...
Trump rallies continue, but with fewer participants
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although there were fewer Donald Trump supporters at the rally at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 on April 29, they were no less enthusiastic about their support for the former president.