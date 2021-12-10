45°F
Spring Mountain motorsports resort to host job fair

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 10, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, officials at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club are hosting another job fair on Tuesday Dec. 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The facility is located at 4767 S. Highway 160.

As development continues at Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, the facility is hosting a job fair coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The facility, which is owned by John Morris, offers a sundry of driving schools and track rentals, and is also home to a private motorsports country club.

As a premier location for motorsports enthusiasts, Spring Mountain boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles and continues to grow.

As stated in a news release, Human Resources Manager Tim Wigchers said expansions at the track have resulted in several job openings for part-time and on-call prospective employees, as well as entry-level, semi-skilled and skilled positions.

“There have been no signs of slowing down as there are additional plans to continue track and facility expansions, making Spring Mountain one of the most exciting places to work and build a long-lasting career,” the release stated. “Major developments are already in the works, including a 3.2-mile signature track expansion named Charleston Peak, which will make the longest configuration at Spring Mountain 9.13 miles upon completion.”

Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers.

Additionally, most positions will require a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will also be enforced during the event, according to the release.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Spring Mountain Welcome Center located inside the building to the right of the security gate, seven days a week.

For more information, contact Human Resources Manager Tim Wigchers at 775-727-6363 ext. 264 or email tim@racespringmountain.com.

Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch is located at 4767 S. Highway 160.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

