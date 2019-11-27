Spring Mountains National Recreation Area transitioned to winter operations

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area has transitioned its developed recreation sites to winter operations.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file The clouds stretch over Cathedral Rock in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area as shown in this file photo.

In Kyle Canyon, Cathedral Rock Picnic Area and Cathedral Rock, Mary Jane Falls, and Trail Canyon Trailheads are now closed for the winter season. Fletcher View Campground and Kyle Picnic Area will remain open and operational through the winter months, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Nov. 21 announcement.

In Lee Canyon, the upper 61 campsites in the McWilliams Campground are closed, with sites 1-14 remaining open. All trailheads not already listed will remain open until snow depths make them inaccessible.

Operations of McWilliams Campground, Foxtail Snowplay Area, and Old Mill Picnic Area have transitioned to the Lee Canyon Ski Area, which operates these sites under a snow-play permit for the winter season. For more information, please see their website at www.leecanyonlv.com or call 702-385-2754.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Visitor Center’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The Visitor Gateway may also be closed during weather events. The public can still obtain visitor information at www.gomtcharleston.com and use the restroom facilities at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the Visitor Gateway.