Spring Mountains National Recreation Area transitioned to winter operations
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area has transitioned its developed recreation sites to winter operations.
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area has transitioned its developed recreation sites to winter operations.
In Kyle Canyon, Cathedral Rock Picnic Area and Cathedral Rock, Mary Jane Falls, and Trail Canyon Trailheads are now closed for the winter season. Fletcher View Campground and Kyle Picnic Area will remain open and operational through the winter months, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Nov. 21 announcement.
In Lee Canyon, the upper 61 campsites in the McWilliams Campground are closed, with sites 1-14 remaining open. All trailheads not already listed will remain open until snow depths make them inaccessible.
Operations of McWilliams Campground, Foxtail Snowplay Area, and Old Mill Picnic Area have transitioned to the Lee Canyon Ski Area, which operates these sites under a snow-play permit for the winter season. For more information, please see their website at www.leecanyonlv.com or call 702-385-2754.
The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Visitor Center’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.
The Visitor Gateway may also be closed during weather events. The public can still obtain visitor information at www.gomtcharleston.com and use the restroom facilities at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the Visitor Gateway.
Winter safety tips
Before heading to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, check driving conditions, chain requirements, and road closures.
For real-time road information, dial 511 within Nevada and 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada or visit https://www.nvroads.com/511-home.
Current weather information is at bit.ly/2rdhFLX
These links and other visitor information can be found at www.gomtcharleston.com
Start with a full tank of gas, because there are no gas stations.
Always carry with you: tire chains/tow strap, cell phone, flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cable, snow shovel, blanket/sleeping bag, first aid kit, compass, maps, bag of sand/kitty litter for traction, spare batteries, non-perishable foods and water.
Wear appropriate outdoor clothing including layering light and warm clothing, gloves, hats, scarves, and waterproof boots.
Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a roadway emergency or 911 to report a serious accident.
Cell phone service is limited. Payphones are located along Nevada Highway 156 (Lee Canyon Road) near Lee Meadows and the Old Mill Picnic Area.
For information on all the developed facilities or other activities on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area please visit www.gomtcharleston.com or call 702-872-5486.
Source: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest