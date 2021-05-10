73°F
State AGs urge Facebook not to launch Instagram Kids

Staff Report
May 10, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
Getty Images At a congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, despite strong data and research that has shown a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior and suicide.

A coalition of 44 attorneys general are urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. In their letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the attorneys general cited serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children and the harm social media poses to young people.

The attorneys general made the argument that social media can be detrimental to children for many reasons and that, historically, Facebook has failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.

“While social media can be fun and entertaining, it can also pose many risks, especially to young children who do not recognize those risks or understand how to protect themselves,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “Parents, my office is looking out for you. Have conversations with your children and youth about posting personal information on social media. Talk about the risks of associating with people they don’t know. While we continue to protect our children and youth, it’s critical for you to continue to have these conversations with your family.”

In their letter, the attorneys general express various concerns over Facebook’s proposal, including research that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children; rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram; use of the platform by predators to target children; Facebook’s checkered record in protecting the welfare of children on its platforms; and children’s lack of capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including advertising, inappropriate content and relationships with strangers.

At a congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, despite strong data and research that has shown a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior and suicide. Instagram has been flagged frequently for increasing suicidal ideation, depression and body image concerns in children.

Additionally, the attorneys general argue, young children are not equipped to handle the many challenges that come with having an Instagram account, including that they often lack a developed understanding of privacy. There is also a risk that predators might exploit children online and cloak their identities using the anonymity of the internet.

One report found an increase of 200% in recorded instances in the use of Instagram to target and abuse children over a six-month period in 2018. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.

Cyberbullying is also a major concern, and a 2017 survey found that 42% of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured. As children spend more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic, these issues have become a bigger problem.

The attorneys general also cast doubt on Facebook’s ability to protect children on their proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. They point out that the company has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children. For instance, Facebook’s Messenger Kids app contained a glitch that allowed children to circumvent restrictions and join group chats with strangers.

In addition to Nevada, attorneys general participating in this letter include Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Getty Images The eighth batch of payments began processing Friday, April 30, with an official ...
Eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments disbursed
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday they are disbursing more than 1.1 million payments in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

Basin and Range Watch
Biologists clearing 3,000-acre desert area of tortoises
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A fleet of consulting desert tortoise biologists have been sweeping the 3,000-acre Yellow Pine Solar Project site near Pahrump with shovels to move as many protected desert tortoises out of harm’s way as possible before the site is converted to millions of solar panels, according to the press release by Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit working to conserve the deserts of Nevada and California.

 
Nevada organ donor group blasted for VGK, Raiders season tickets
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A congressional inquiry into the organ transplant industry criticized the Nevada Donor Network for purchasing the tickets and funding board retreats to California wine country.

 
Nevada colleges planning COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a course reversal, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday it is planning to mandate vaccination, with “some limited exceptions” and several contingencies.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an inciden ...
Disturbance at bank leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon was taken into custody near Bank of America on Monday, May 3, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Getty Images Dr. Ryan McComb of the Pahrump Healthcare Center covers the mental health and the ...
RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.