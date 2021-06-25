78°F
State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals

Staff Report
June 24, 2021 - 9:14 pm
 
Getty Images The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals and will provide an opportunity to learn about AIM’s structured way of improving processes of care and patient outcomes.

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

The AIM initiative is the next step in the division’s work to support families and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality in Nevada.

The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals and and will provide an opportunity to learn about AIM’s structured way of improving processes of care and patient outcomes. Facilities choosing to participate will be able to access data to compare Nevada hospitals on defined benchmarks, join targeted trainings and receive guidance and information on evidence-based practices to prevent maternal mortality.

“This is a great opportunity for our state and the families we serve,” section manager Vickie Ives said. “Preventing maternal mortality and morbidity for Nevada families is a key priority, and through AIM we strive to provide an evidence-based resource for providers statewide to reduce preventable maternal deaths and severe maternal morbidity.”

Maternal mortality rates in the United States and in Nevada are increasing at an alarming rate. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally, about 700 individuals die every year from maternal complications, at least 60% of maternal mortality incidents are preventable, and people of color experience disparities of three to four times higher rates of maternal mortality.

In the past several years the division has worked with partners statewide on this issue, and in 2019 the Nevada Maternal Mortality Review Committee was established. The 2021 session of the Legislature brought additional bills that will help improve birth outcomes.

Assembly Bill 119 requires the Nevada MMRC to identify and review disparities in the incidence of maternal mortality and added the Office of Minority Health and Equity Advisory Board as a collaborating partner to ensure MMRC legislative reports on maternal morbidity and mortality are reviewed through an equity lens.

AB 189 expands Medicaid eligibility through the addition of presumptive eligibility and coverage for pregnant women. This legislation allows for more women to be covered by health insurance or find health insurance coverage earlier in their pregnancy, which can improve birth outcomes.

AB 192 aligns the screening of chlamydia trachomatis, gonorrhea, hepatitis B and hepatitis C with best practices and recommendations of the CDC which increases the health and safety of Nevada’s birthing people and babies.

AB 256 requires doulas to enroll in Nevada Medicaid so their services can be covered, and the division will work with community-based organizations to prescribe the required training and qualifications for doula enrollment.

Senate Bill 190 increases access to self-administered hormonal contraceptives, which will ensure greater access for patients and reduce unintended pregnancies.

The 2018-2020 Maternal Mortality Review Committee Report can be found on the DPBH website here.

The Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health is funded through a cooperative agreement between the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, Health Resource Services Administration. AIM works through state- and community-based teams to align national, state and hospital efforts to improve overall maternal health outcomes.

For more information, visit https://safehealthcareforeverywoman.org/aim/

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; pr ...
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation ...
StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment
Staff Report

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.

The Strip is packed during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benja ...
Las Vegas tourism industry expected to surge back from pandemic plunge
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research predicts that visitor volume in Southern Nevada will climb 57 percent this year and 13.2 percent next year, following its 55.2 percent drop in 2020.

No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.