News

State lab anticipates ‘limited’ antibody tests coming soon

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2020 - 9:28 pm
 

The Nevada State Public Health Lab anticipates limited antibody testing in the coming weeks, with availability gradually increasing.

The Public Health Lab currently conducts COVID-19 testing by way of real-time polymerase chain reaction, which is a form of testing that detects the virus itself. In the coming weeks, the NSPHL will begin a new form of testing, which includes detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Such a test could determine whether a person has been infected with the virus in the past.

The NSPHL will use its initial tests to first evaluate or “validate” the accuracy of the test, prior to any medical or public health use of the tests.

“While our current ability to detect virus in human specimens is useful for determining whether people are infected with the virus, the antibody test will provide us with information about whether people were infected, but maybe never even knew they were,” said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab.

The test that the NSPHL will be performing is manufactured by Abbott, which is seeking Food and Drug Administration clearance for its distribution and use.

Data from antibody tests will help state leaders make informed business and public health decisions. Gov. Steve Sisolak reported last week that a plan to reopen business and communities in Nevada is being developed based on modeling and projections, health risk assessments, review of testing capacity and other factors.

Pandori emphasized that while the NSPHL can make limited antibody tests available, it will be up to the state health districts and clinicians to determine how the tests are used. Just as with a COVID-19 test, patients will need to contact their doctor or clinician for an antibody test. Doctors and clinicians will determine who gets tested, where patients can get tested and how the tests will be administered.

Antibody tests are administered two ways: a point-of-care rapid diagnostic tests, which involves a finger prick of blood; and a lab-based test, which involves a clinician drawing blood from the arm and sending the sample to the NSPHL or another public health lab.

For more information on the administration of antibody tests in Nevada, contact the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services at 775-684-4000 or dhhs.nv.gov or nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ or the Southern Nevada Health District at 702-759-1000 or SNHD.info

