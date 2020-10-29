57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State releases ‘playbook’ for COVID vaccinations

Staff Report
October 29, 2020 - 3:07 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday joined experts from the Nevada Department of Health &Human Services to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations, which was put together by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and submitted Oct. 16 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The playbook is a working document that the Nevada State Immunization Program will use and update as more information becomes available from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration related to the release of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While a vaccine is not currently approved for use, Nevada DHHS anticipates only receiving a small amount of vaccine when it is distributed and through the plan has developed priorities for immunization.

“The Nevada playbook is a living document, meaning we will adapt and adjust as the overall vaccine response develops and up until a vaccine is deemed safe and effective,” Sisolak said. “I am proud of the DHHS team for working diligently to ensure that, upon approval, Nevada has a system in place for the distribution and administration of a safe vaccine as supply becomes available.”

The CDC will provide feedback on the draft playbook, and Nevada will review and update in order to ensure there is a complete, comprehensive plan when a vaccine becomes available.

“To develop Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan we had to consider a variety of factors to be prepared for the different vaccines when they become available,” said Shannon Bennett, immunization program director. “Some criteria may change, but, from what we know, there will be new challenges related to storing, handling and distributing this vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine distribution will involve challenges such as ultra-cold storage and handling requirements, two doses that are not interchangeable between products, plus safely vaccinating Nevadans during an ongoing pandemic.”

For a copy of Nevada’s Draft COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations, visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/COVID-19-Vaccination-Program-Nevadas-Playbook-for-Statewide-Operations.pdf

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.