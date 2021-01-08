37°F
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant

Staff Report
January 8, 2021 - 8:36 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of the vehicles lined up at Serenity Health, with drivers and passengers awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

The lab has thus far screened 400 positive swab specimens for the variant, originally found in the United Kingdom, collected between Dec. 19-30. None of the specimens have been found to be B.1.1.7. The NSPHL has screened all 400 positives by way of a molecular assay that rapidly detects B.1.1.7 candidates and then sequence the whole genomes of positives to confirm.

Cage and Pandori announced that as of Wednesday, Nevada has logged 237,393 cases, with the 14-day rolling average of daily cases at 1,570. The state has completed 2,162,129 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, and the test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 20.2%.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported there are currently 1,919 COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,739 confirmed; 180 suspected).

As of Jan. 5, 39,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to NV WebIZ. This includes almost 1,000 second-doses, completed in the past two days, for Nevadans who were the first to be immunized in December. While all doses will be added to the system, there is a delay from when the vaccine is administered until the data entry is complete.

At this time, only a limited amount of the two-dose vaccine available, and Cage and Pandori lauded local partners who “are doing the best they can and deserve a lot of credit for the work being done.”

In addition to B.1.1.7, the NSPHL is also expanding to do surveillance capably of identifying the strain which apparently originated in South Africa, 501Y.v2.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit al ...
Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
High school students benefit from donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.