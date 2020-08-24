84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State’s initial, continuing claims rise

Staff Report
August 24, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

Regular initial &continued claims rise; PUA initial claims down for second straight week

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 17,755 for the week ending Aug. 8, up 4,028 claims, or 29.3%, compared to last week’s total of 13,727 claims.

Through the week ending Aug. 8, there have been 642,572 initial claims filed in 2020, 620,920 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 335,968, an increase from the previous week of 8,014 claims, or 2.4%.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, rose by 0.6 percentage points to 24.2%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 12,606 initial claims filed in the week ending Aug. 8, a decrease of 5,889, or 31.8%, from last week’s total of 18,495.

This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program. Through the week ending Aug. 8, 397,709 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 117,349 in the week ending Aug. 8, a decline of 21,134 from the previous week’s revised total of 138,483. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed.

This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 18,018 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,401 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 1,104 claims filed in the week, an increase of 206 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 963,000 a decrease of 228,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,191,000. This is the first week since March that the national figure was below 1,000,000 claims.

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Aug. 1 was 10.6 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Renamed the Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2002, the IC3 logged its 5-million ...
Complaint center for internet crime marks 20th anniversary
Staff Report

Recognizing the need to collect and assess information on cybercrime, the FBI started the Internet Fraud Complaint Center in May 2000 as a pilot project with the National White Collar Crime Center.

James Gathany/CDC file According to the agency, people who have been in close contact with some ...
CDC finds 3-month immunity following COVID-19 infection
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has for the first time acknowledged a defined immunity period for people who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, information included as part of broader advice about quarantining that was updated earlier this month.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows students exiting a bus at the s ...
Nye County students return to classes Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just three days’ time, Nye County students will be returning to class but the 2020-2021 school year will be anything but usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on communities all across America.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Congressional District 4 Republican nominee Jim Marc ...
Nye Republicans gather for MAGA Meetup
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 presidential election is in full swing and the Trump Victory team is hard at work drumming up support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, hosting a series of MAGA Meetup events throughout Nevada over the last week, with several more planned for next week as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 20 shows a portion of Savoy ...
Nye County moves to restart chip seal program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been several years since Nye County has seen any new chip seal laid down on its roadways but the county is now ready to revive that program, with the 2020 chip seal list approved by the Nye County Commission at its Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Eric Garcia accepted a plea agreement from Nye Co ...
Child sexual assault defendant accepts plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One of the four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors, has accepted a plea deal with Nye County prosecutors.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal The front entrance at the Pahrump Valley Winery is seen o ...
Pahrump Valley Winery’s conditional license revoked
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery has been without a retail liquor license from Nye County for the past several weeks. And Nye County’s liquor board pulled the plug completely during an Aug. 18 meeting that went on for over five hours.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill successfully d ...
Mask dispute escalates to ‘trespassing’ from Smith’s
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man refusing to wear a facial covering upon entering Smith’s Food and Drug Store was promptly “trespassed” from the retailer by a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy in early August, according to the sheriff’s office.

 
Pahrump bars to remain closed
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, taverns, distilleries and other alcohol-serving establishments will stay closed at least two more weeks in Clark County, the state’s COVID-19 mitigation task force decided Thursday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racers glide along the desert floor, on a ...
Beatty Watching Post-Race Road Conditions
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For years, the main concern of Beatty residents regarding off-road racing in the area has been the effects of racing on the off-highway roads in the area, and it is fresh in locals’ minds because of Best in the Desert’s “Vegas to Reno” race, in mid-August.