52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

Two detours are set to be constructed this week in work zones north of Goldfield along existing Highway 95, a major artery for motorists between Las Vegas and Reno.

Gemfield Resources LLC, a company raising a major gold mining project near Goldfield, is working on the highway relocation project as part of its infrastructure phase of its future enterprise.

“This will allow one lane of traffic to remain open in each direction,” literature from Gemfield Resources stated.

Speed limits for motorists will be reduced to 40 mph in the construction zone along existing U.S. Highway 95. Gemfield is urging motorists to “exercise caution” when traveling through the work zone area and to obey all traffic signs.

Gemfield’s highway relocation project got underway this fall, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation.

That and other infrastructure work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020 for a gold mine project expected to bring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to the area, according to a news release from Toronto-based private equity firm Waterton Resource Management Inc., which holds Gemfield in its portfolio of companies.

Other infrastructure projects being worked on by Gemfield includes the construction of certain water systems that are required to transport “consumptive” water to the Gemfield project. The water systems project is being done in partnership with Esmeralda County.

Relocation project updates

Work on the relocation of utilities is ongoing, according to Gemfield. This includes things like NV Energy moving its power poles, AT&T moving its underground fiber-optic lines, Switch moving its overhead fiber-optic lines and Esmeralda County’s work on moving its waterline.

Gemfield states that Dump Road is still temporarily closed between U.S. 95 and the dump. People should use Cemetery Road for access to the dump.

Ames Construction, the general contractor for the relocation project, has completed the re-routing of Gemfield Road, Gemfield states.

According to Gemfield, earthwork and grading for the new stretch of highway being constructed just west of where the existing highway sits are nearly complete and road base placement is currently underway.

Crews are continuing work on drainage culvert installation and drainage channel construction, according to Gemfield.

Crews are pegged to begin hauling rock for placement in the drainage channels. The rocks will be obtained from NDOT’s pit that sits roughly 10 miles south of Goldfield.

“Weather permitting, construction of new asphalt pavement will begin in a few weeks,” according to Gemfield.

The Gemfield project got underway around the time of a groundbreaking ceremony during the 2019 Goldfield Days’ celebration.

“To minimize travel and service disruption, the existing facilities (U.S. 95, access roads, power lines, water lines, pump house and water tank, fiber-optic lines, etc.) will remain in place and active until the new facilities are constructed and operational,” according to information on NDOT’s website. “Once the new facilities are constructed, they will be connected to the existing facilities at the north and south ends of the realignment with minimal impact.”

For more information on the realignment project, head to bit.ly/2qnBShG

Gold mine project

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc., through its portfolio company, Gemfield Resources LLC, announced in mid-September in a news release the receipt of the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its Gemfield project, near Goldfield.

“The progress at Gemfield is a testament to the support of the local community and Esmeralda County,” said Isser Elishis, chief investment officer at Waterton, in the company’s release at that time. “We want to thank the local elected officials, environmental departments and the countless residents who worked with us to meet the milestones that brought Gemfield to a point where construction of the project can be commenced.”

Additionally, Waterton said it also received, through its Gemfield Resources portfolio company, all other major permits at the state and federal level, which are required to move forward on constructing and operating its Gemfield project.

For more information on the project, head to gemfieldresources.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Feral cats look out from a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. C ...
Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats
Staff Report

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

Nevada Department of Corrections The "Sagebrush in Prisons Project" is a nationally recognized ...
Sagebrush to be planted in Nevada thanks to prisons project
Staff Report

Thanks to a partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Institute for Applied Ecology, more than 200,000 sagebrush plants will be planted in Nevada wilderness scarred by wildfire, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

Courtesy of Death Valley National Park - A historical photo of the 20-mule team, the famous tea ...
Death Valley set to host 20 mule team reenactment
Staff Report

Twenty mules will pull replica borax wagons through Death Valley National Park in a rare public reenactment today, Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, the park announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital ...
Two-vehicle collision in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the parking lot of Walmart is not known for serious vehicle collisions, that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardar ...
Giving back to those who served: Pahrump home to Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well known as a town that supports and honors its veterans and for many of the organizations and businesses that serve the community, giving back to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces is a central goal.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a multi-day competitive oil and gas lease sale beginning on Dec. 17 as part of an event that includes Nye County, the agency announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.