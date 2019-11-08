Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic stopped along U.S. Highway 95 between Goldfield and Tonopah as shown in a 2017 file photo. A major project to relocate a 2.5-mile stretch of Highway 95 near Goldfield is underway.

Gemfield Resources LLC/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gemfield Resources LLC, a company working on raising a major gold mining enterprise near Goldfield, announced in November the construction of two detours in its work corridor for its project to realign a 2.5-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 95. The detours were scheduled for construction in the first week of November.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/Gemfield Resources LLC Waterton Global Resources Management Inc., through its portfolio company, Gemfield Resources LLC, received final state and federal permits in mid-September. Infrastructure projects, including moving a portion of U.S. Highway 95, is set for completion in the spring of 2020.

Two detours are set to be constructed this week in work zones north of Goldfield along existing Highway 95, a major artery for motorists between Las Vegas and Reno.

Gemfield Resources LLC, a company raising a major gold mining project near Goldfield, is working on the highway relocation project as part of its infrastructure phase of its future enterprise.

“This will allow one lane of traffic to remain open in each direction,” literature from Gemfield Resources stated.

Speed limits for motorists will be reduced to 40 mph in the construction zone along existing U.S. Highway 95. Gemfield is urging motorists to “exercise caution” when traveling through the work zone area and to obey all traffic signs.

Gemfield’s highway relocation project got underway this fall, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation.

That and other infrastructure work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020 for a gold mine project expected to bring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to the area, according to a news release from Toronto-based private equity firm Waterton Resource Management Inc., which holds Gemfield in its portfolio of companies.

Other infrastructure projects being worked on by Gemfield includes the construction of certain water systems that are required to transport “consumptive” water to the Gemfield project. The water systems project is being done in partnership with Esmeralda County.

Relocation project updates

Work on the relocation of utilities is ongoing, according to Gemfield. This includes things like NV Energy moving its power poles, AT&T moving its underground fiber-optic lines, Switch moving its overhead fiber-optic lines and Esmeralda County’s work on moving its waterline.

Gemfield states that Dump Road is still temporarily closed between U.S. 95 and the dump. People should use Cemetery Road for access to the dump.

Ames Construction, the general contractor for the relocation project, has completed the re-routing of Gemfield Road, Gemfield states.

According to Gemfield, earthwork and grading for the new stretch of highway being constructed just west of where the existing highway sits are nearly complete and road base placement is currently underway.

Crews are continuing work on drainage culvert installation and drainage channel construction, according to Gemfield.

Crews are pegged to begin hauling rock for placement in the drainage channels. The rocks will be obtained from NDOT’s pit that sits roughly 10 miles south of Goldfield.

“Weather permitting, construction of new asphalt pavement will begin in a few weeks,” according to Gemfield.

The Gemfield project got underway around the time of a groundbreaking ceremony during the 2019 Goldfield Days’ celebration.

“To minimize travel and service disruption, the existing facilities (U.S. 95, access roads, power lines, water lines, pump house and water tank, fiber-optic lines, etc.) will remain in place and active until the new facilities are constructed and operational,” according to information on NDOT’s website. “Once the new facilities are constructed, they will be connected to the existing facilities at the north and south ends of the realignment with minimal impact.”

For more information on the realignment project, head to bit.ly/2qnBShG

Gold mine project

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc., through its portfolio company, Gemfield Resources LLC, announced in mid-September in a news release the receipt of the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its Gemfield project, near Goldfield.

“The progress at Gemfield is a testament to the support of the local community and Esmeralda County,” said Isser Elishis, chief investment officer at Waterton, in the company’s release at that time. “We want to thank the local elected officials, environmental departments and the countless residents who worked with us to meet the milestones that brought Gemfield to a point where construction of the project can be commenced.”

Additionally, Waterton said it also received, through its Gemfield Resources portfolio company, all other major permits at the state and federal level, which are required to move forward on constructing and operating its Gemfield project.

For more information on the project, head to gemfieldresources.com

