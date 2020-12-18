32°F
Study: Nevada 7th among risky states for traveling

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 2:59 am
 
Nevada Department of Transportation Nevada is in the top ten states most risky to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19 and "dangerous" driving scores, according to a recent study.

Nevada ranks as the seventh-riskiest state to travel to based on COVID-19-related health risk factors in combination with dangerous driving scores as we enter the holiday travel season, according to QuoteWizard.

Wyoming was found to be the riskiest state to travel to, with Idaho, Tennessee, North Dakota and Indiana rounding out the top five.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against holiday travel, approximately 9 million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday, so December is likely to see high travel numbers.

Nevada is the least-vaccinated state for adults, followed by Wyoming and Georgia, causing concern for flu season, while for the week ending Dec. 15 the state had the seventh-most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

QuoteWizard looked at dangerous driving comparisons to evaluate road travel risk, then compared those figures with COVID-19-related risk factors. Overall, eight risk factors went into compiling a ranking of the riskiest states for travel.

The annual best and worst driver study, which includes such factors as rate of accidents, speeding tickets and DUIs, rated Wyoming, Virginia and Colorado drivers as the most dangerous.

The study included seniors with underlying health conditions, who are at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19, factoring in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The findings found West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama to be the states with the highest rates of seniors with high-risk COVID-19-related conditions.

By analyzing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Kaiser Family Foundation data, QuoteWizard looked at ICU beds and physicians per 1,000 people in each state. Wyoming, Montana and Hawaii were found to have the lowest hospital capacities.

Finally, the study included data on COVID-19 cases and deaths by state over the seven-day period ending Dec. 14. North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota were found to have the highest rates of cases and deaths per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts was found to be the least-risky state to travel to, followed by Missouri, Maine, Hawaii and Maryland.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 366 S. Linda.
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert ...
Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Avery Sampson, at right, is on a mission to p ...
Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Blankets and other cold weather items are seen piled into t ...
Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting ...
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This visual rendering shows the the exterior of the new ani ...
Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Amy Hewitt-Burton, center is comforted as she helplessly wat ...
Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

Getty Images The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court r ...
Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap
Staff Report

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches that have argued that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than on casinos and other secular businesses.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The COVID-19 pandemic has created some staffing issues for Be ...
Beatty Schools seeking subs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The faculty and staff of Beatty schools are currently pretty much up to full strength according to Principal Chris Brockman. They did experience a critical shortage before Thanksgiving, when a couple of teachers were out on personal leave and another had oral surgery, leaving them with too few teachers to operate.