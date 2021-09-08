Sunday crash near Pahrump kills 5-year-old child

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 160 at mile marker 43 around 4 p.m.

Law enforcement officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. A juvenile was killed when a vehicle was hit from behind and overturned, deputies said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A 5-year-old child is dead following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 on Sunday.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for a mutual aid assignment on the Clark County side of the highway at approximately mile marker 43 just after 4 p.m., near Trout Canyon.

Dispatchers noted that there was a possible passenger ejection from one of the vehicles.

“Crews arrived to find multiple patients, including a patient that did not survive the initial injuries,” Lewis said. “The on-duty captain established command and declared the incident under our mass casualty incident protocols. We started two medical helicopters and multiple ambulances within Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.”

Lewis also noted that all patients were transported to the appropriate facilities, depending on their injuries, following a triage system at the scene.

“There were critical injuries sustained by others in that accident as well, and the incident is under investigation by NHP,” Lewis said.

