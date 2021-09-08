77°F
Sunday crash near Pahrump kills 5-year-old child

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2021 - 1:59 am
 
Law enforcement officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump ...
Law enforcement officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. A juvenile was killed when a vehicle was hit from behind and overturned, deputies said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A 5-year-old child is dead following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 on Sunday.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for a mutual aid assignment on the Clark County side of the highway at approximately mile marker 43 just after 4 p.m., near Trout Canyon.

Dispatchers noted that there was a possible passenger ejection from one of the vehicles.

“Crews arrived to find multiple patients, including a patient that did not survive the initial injuries,” Lewis said. “The on-duty captain established command and declared the incident under our mass casualty incident protocols. We started two medical helicopters and multiple ambulances within Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.”

Lewis also noted that all patients were transported to the appropriate facilities, depending on their injuries, following a triage system at the scene.

“There were critical injuries sustained by others in that accident as well, and the incident is under investigation by NHP,” Lewis said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335.

Left to right Tommy Deering and Tom Saitta interview for The Great American Songbook performanc ...
Longtime Pahrump businessman Tom Saitta dies
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Longtime local businessman Tom Saitta, owner of Pahrump Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership Saitta Trudeau, died on Friday, according to the company’s social media page.

 
3 charged in Las Vegas man’s torture, killing appear in court
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The courtroom was packed on Thursday when three people charged in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers made their first court appearance.

Special to the Times-Bonanza Central Nevada Regional Care at 825 S. Main Street in Tonopah.
Foundation plans Tonopah dental clinic
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Dental Foundation, the charitable arm of the Nevada Dental Association, is working to improve access to dental care in rural and underserved communities in the state, including in Tonopah. NDF was recently rebranded with the expansion of rural access, and underserved communities, as its aim.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Karen Swarts, center, is joined to her right by Pediatri ...
Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Aug. 30, this photo shows the construction sit ...
Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Rebecca Hayword of the NyECC, this screenshot s ...
NyeCC and Nevada Volunteers partner to honor volunteers at virtual event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Volunteers are a big part of the NyE Communities Coalition, offering their own time, energy and enthusiasm to bolstering the many programs and activities that the coalition brings to the communities it serves.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Occupational Therapy Assistant Thomas Bowen is hosting a gra ...
Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior.