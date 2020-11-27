52°F
T-Mobile starts Nevada apprenticeship program

Staff Report
November 27, 2020 - 12:19 am
 
K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal The T-Mobile store on the Strip on opening night Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. It is located inside the Showcase Mall, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

T-Mobile has launched a new apprenticeship program in Nevada, something which grew out of a settlement between the company, the Bureau of Consumer Protection and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

The program features paid internships, and T-Mobile already has filled 10 such roles, including seven at its customer experience center and three in technology operations.

T-Mobile could use the Nevada program as a model to expand its apprenticeship program in other states and grow a diverse workforce.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of my office that have resulted in opportunities for Nevadans and other states around the country to obtain jobs and learn valuable skills through a structured apprenticeship program,” state Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “T-Mobile has demonstrated a commitment to Nevada consumers that extends beyond just lower prices for products and services. When my office presented the idea of an apprenticeship program, T-Mobile embraced the opportunity, and I am pleased to see its early and long-term success.”

T-Mobile has committed to the apprenticeship program for six years but might continue it long term. By the fourth year of the program, T-Mobile will select 15 apprentices annually.

“T-Mobile has always made it a priority to grow and develop a diverse workforce because there are tremendous benefits all around,” said Deeanne King, T-Mobile’s chief human resources officer. “This new Nevada Apprenticeship Program that we’re kicking off in Nevada will be the model for our future nationwide program that will create meaningful opportunities for diverse talent who will play a critical role in driving our un-carrier success into the future.

For 12 months, T-Mobile apprentices learn new skills through hands-on experience and performing work needed at T-Mobile in highly skilled roles.

Primarily within the company’s care and technology teams, the apprentices receive nationally recognized training and classroom instruction credentialed through the U.S. Department of Labor and partner with mentors and receive step-by-step coaching from their manager.

The standards for the apprenticeship program were based on standards recommended by the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation and the Nevada State Apprenticeship Council.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas ...
Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.