48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Take an off-road tour or wet your whistle with Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flanked by Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flanked by Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior Golden Years members, Ria Jean Schumacher and Dana Towle celebrate the official ribbon cutting at the Dry Creek Saloon, a non-gaming, non-smoking venue offering live music, comedy shows and much more.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sling Me Vegas crew (from left to right) Tiesha Sutton, owner ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sling Me Vegas crew (from left to right) Tiesha Sutton, owner Ria Jean Schumacher, Jorden Severt and Dustin Severt gather after celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting attended by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior Golden Years.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Valley Electric Conference Center was packed with area re ...
Residents have their say at Homeless Shelter Town Hall - Part 2
Golden Entertainment
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
The Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site is seen on Feb. 22, 2024, in Esmeralda Count ...
Nevada lithium-boron mine clears environmental hurdles, but lawsuit planned
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Head out to TecopaFest! this Saturday for a day packed with ...
Take a trek out to TecopaFest!
By Robin Hebrock and John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2024 - 4:18 am
 

It’s been quite a busy month for Ria Jean Schumacher but it’s also been packed with excitement. As one of the Pahrump Valley’s newest business owners, in the space of just five days Schumacher celebrated the grand opening of not one but two new businesses, the Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas.

The first of two ribbon cutting ceremonies marking the launch of her entrepreneurial endeavors, as well as their associated membership with the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, took place Saturday, Oct. 19. The Dry Creek Saloon, “where music, soul and spirits collide”, is the newest iteration to occupy the building at 1330 5th Street, which formerly housed the Bearded Lady Saloon.

“We’re here today with Ria Jean Schumacher and Dana Towle Of Dry Creek Saloon, Pahrump’s newest nightclub and entertainment venue, featuring live music, comedy shows, celebrity entertainers, karaoke and so much more,” Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Beth Lee announced as those assembled awaited the official snip of the scissors.

“At Dry Creek Saloon, they strive to offer a place for everyone to enjoy gourmet cold food, live entertainment and an upscale ambience. They are also proud to be one of the few non-gaming and non-smoking establishments here in Nevada,” Lee continued, “Congratulations on your new adventure.”

Once the formal ribbon cutting was done, it was time for Schumacher, Towle and attendees to turn their attention to the grand opening party, featuring guest star Wild Bill Young, prizes, raffles, giveaways and a whole lot of fun.

For more on the saloon visit DryCreekSaloon.com or call 775-505-5161.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Schumacher then celebrated her second Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, this time for Sling Me Vegas.

It has taken two and a half years for Schumacher to obtain the necessary permits and licenses through the BLM and Department of the Interior to cut the ribbon and open her off-road guided tour business, which offers patrons a unique and exciting view of the area.

Initially, Schumacher and her team will be working with hotels and resorts in Las Vegas to shuttle tourists to her Pahrump location at 2031 E. Gamebird Road, where they watch a safety video and sign a waiver, then travel into the desert, west of town, for a 90-minute guided tour on either single-rider ATVs or multi-passenger UTVs.

In about three months, Schumacher plans to take tourists around Pahrump after their tour. “After their guided desert tour with us, I can take them to different places in Pahrump, like the Pahrump Museum, the wineries…,” and other local businesses, envisions Schumacher. “Trying to bring some of that tourism here.”

Although right now her guided tours are limited to tourists from Vegas, Schumacher is looking for tour guides. “Any local, experienced riders that want to come up and try to get their certification and work with us, we’re very interested,” says Schumacher. Certification includes wilderness first-aid and CPR, and an ATV safety course.

Schumacher also plans to offer ATV tours in other locations surrounding Pahrump, and kayaking tours next summer from Willow Beach, along the Colorado River, south of the dam.

For more information visit SlingMeVegasllc.com or call (702) 249-7127.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Golden Entertainment
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Trunk or Treats, Halloween parties and bowling tournaments

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Head out to TecopaFest! this Saturday for a day packed with ...
Take a trek out to TecopaFest!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Event organizers are promising an amazing day in the desert at TecopaFest! 2024. Here’s what’s planned.

Golden Entertainment Kids are invited to trick or treat at Lakeside Casino & RV Park on Hallowe ...
Halloween Happenings and Area Events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days 2024 happens this weekend in Beatty’s Cottonwood Park

A "Vote here," sign inside the Great Basin College campus for the primary election on Tuesday, ...
Unable to vote early? Here’s why
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County experienced an issue with a new voter check-in system that delayed voting for an hour and a half.