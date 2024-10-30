Take an off-road tour or wet your whistle with Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas

In the space of just five days Ria Jean Schumacher celebrated the opening of not one but two new businesses.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sling Me Vegas crew (from left to right) Tiesha Sutton, owner Ria Jean Schumacher, Jorden Severt and Dustin Severt gather after celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting attended by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior Golden Years.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flanked by Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ms. Senior Golden Years members, Ria Jean Schumacher and Dana Towle celebrate the official ribbon cutting at the Dry Creek Saloon, a non-gaming, non-smoking venue offering live music, comedy shows and much more.

It’s been quite a busy month for Ria Jean Schumacher but it’s also been packed with excitement. As one of the Pahrump Valley’s newest business owners, in the space of just five days Schumacher celebrated the grand opening of not one but two new businesses, the Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas.

The first of two ribbon cutting ceremonies marking the launch of her entrepreneurial endeavors, as well as their associated membership with the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, took place Saturday, Oct. 19. The Dry Creek Saloon, “where music, soul and spirits collide”, is the newest iteration to occupy the building at 1330 5th Street, which formerly housed the Bearded Lady Saloon.

“We’re here today with Ria Jean Schumacher and Dana Towle Of Dry Creek Saloon, Pahrump’s newest nightclub and entertainment venue, featuring live music, comedy shows, celebrity entertainers, karaoke and so much more,” Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Beth Lee announced as those assembled awaited the official snip of the scissors.

“At Dry Creek Saloon, they strive to offer a place for everyone to enjoy gourmet cold food, live entertainment and an upscale ambience. They are also proud to be one of the few non-gaming and non-smoking establishments here in Nevada,” Lee continued, “Congratulations on your new adventure.”

Once the formal ribbon cutting was done, it was time for Schumacher, Towle and attendees to turn their attention to the grand opening party, featuring guest star Wild Bill Young, prizes, raffles, giveaways and a whole lot of fun.

For more on the saloon visit DryCreekSaloon.com or call 775-505-5161.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Schumacher then celebrated her second Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, this time for Sling Me Vegas.

It has taken two and a half years for Schumacher to obtain the necessary permits and licenses through the BLM and Department of the Interior to cut the ribbon and open her off-road guided tour business, which offers patrons a unique and exciting view of the area.

Initially, Schumacher and her team will be working with hotels and resorts in Las Vegas to shuttle tourists to her Pahrump location at 2031 E. Gamebird Road, where they watch a safety video and sign a waiver, then travel into the desert, west of town, for a 90-minute guided tour on either single-rider ATVs or multi-passenger UTVs.

In about three months, Schumacher plans to take tourists around Pahrump after their tour. “After their guided desert tour with us, I can take them to different places in Pahrump, like the Pahrump Museum, the wineries…,” and other local businesses, envisions Schumacher. “Trying to bring some of that tourism here.”

Although right now her guided tours are limited to tourists from Vegas, Schumacher is looking for tour guides. “Any local, experienced riders that want to come up and try to get their certification and work with us, we’re very interested,” says Schumacher. Certification includes wilderness first-aid and CPR, and an ATV safety course.

Schumacher also plans to offer ATV tours in other locations surrounding Pahrump, and kayaking tours next summer from Willow Beach, along the Colorado River, south of the dam.

For more information visit SlingMeVegasllc.com or call (702) 249-7127.

