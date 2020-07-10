104°F
Tax deadline coming up on July 15

Staff Report
July 10, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 

As the July 15 deadline for filing income taxes nears, the IRS is reminding taxpayers who have yet to file that IRS.gov has tools and services to help them meet their tax obligations.

The IRS.gov site offers help 24 hours a day. Whether filing a return, requesting an extension or making a payment, the IRS website can help last-minute filers on just about everything related to taxes. Taxpayers also can use the Interactive Tax Assistant tool to answer many questions they encounter on the website.

A range of expert help is available through a qualified tax professional, including certified public accountants, enrolled agents and attorneys, and people who need such help can visit a special page on IRS.gov.

Taxpayers with incomes of $69,000 or less can use IRS Free File to find free tax preparation software. Taxpayers with incomes above $66,000 who are at ease doing their own taxes can use free file fillable forms for free on the site. Members of the military and qualified veterans can use MilTax, a free online tax service provided by the Department of Defense and Military OneSource.

The fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and use direct deposit. The IRS notes that nine out of 10 tax refunds are issued within 21 days, and the Where’s My Refund? tool can help taxpayers track their refunds. The tool is available on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app. Where’s My Refund is updated daily, usually overnight, and taxpayers may divide their refund into up to three accounts.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that limited staffing is causing delays in processing paper tax returns. Taxpayers who file a paper return can expect a delay beyond the normal four-to-six-week timeline for getting a refund, and paper returns will be processed in the order in which they are received.

Taxpayers who need more time to file may file Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or the Free File link on IRS.gov. An extension of time is not an extension to pay, and the IRS reminds taxpayers that taxes are still due July 15. Taxpayers who need it can set up an online payment plan in a matter of minutes, but interest and late-payment penalties will accrue on any unpaid taxes after July 15.

Any taxpayer can securely access information about their account by going to IRS.gov/account. They can view the amount they owe, access their tax records online, review their payment history and view key tax return information for the most recent tax return as originally filed.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bars closed again in Nye, 7 other Nevada counties
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County was one of seven Nevada counties affected when the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced the elevated disease transmission criteria for determining whether a county must revert to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan for bars.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times David Hiebert is shown snapping a photo of area members of t ...
Appreciation Picnic honors Pahrump’s and Nye’s first responders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With red, white and blue decorations gracing tables, American flags and banners lining the fence and snapping in the breeze, balloons floating in the air and big smiles at the ready, area residents came together last week to honor the men and women who take on the duties of first responders for not just Pahrump but the entire county of Nye.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Pool will not open for the 2020 summe ...
Pahrump pool season sinks amid lack of lifeguards
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the announcement that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been scrapped because of a lack of staffing applicants and the subsequent push to get more locals to apply for one one of the open positions that followed, the town of Pahrump was hoping that this year’s pool season would be saved.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension A high-intensity laser can produce an intense X-ray beam ...
UNR scientists make key advance in X-ray images
Staff Report

A team of scientists, led by University of Nevada, Reno’s Hiroshi Sawada, an associate professor of physics, demonstrated that numerical modeling accurately reproduces X-ray images using laser-produced X-rays. The images were obtained using the university’s chirped pulse amplification-based 50-terawatt Leopard laser at their Zebra Pulsed Power Lab.

Studies determine shutdown saved millions
Studies determine shutdown saved millions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two separate research studies determined that shutdown orders prevented about 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States and saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned ...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Friday evening, July 3rd.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NASA satellite imagery shows the immensity of the 2018 Camp ...
Camp Fire of 2018 leads to new wildfire research
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Moved by the tragedy of the 2018 Camp Fire, a team of engineers and scientists are coming together in a new five-year project to develop a comprehensive computational, live digital platform to predict and monitor wildfire risk that can be used by wildfire managers, emergency responders and utility companies to plan for, respond to and remediate wildfires.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
Pahrump man, 20, faces murder, 3 other charges
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nick VonAlst with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump during the early morning hours of June 24.