Tax deadline coming up on July 15

As the July 15 deadline for filing income taxes nears, the IRS is reminding taxpayers who have yet to file that IRS.gov has tools and services to help them meet their tax obligations.

Thinkstock

As the July 15 deadline for filing income taxes nears, the IRS is reminding taxpayers who have yet to file that IRS.gov has tools and services to help them meet their tax obligations.

The IRS.gov site offers help 24 hours a day. Whether filing a return, requesting an extension or making a payment, the IRS website can help last-minute filers on just about everything related to taxes. Taxpayers also can use the Interactive Tax Assistant tool to answer many questions they encounter on the website.

A range of expert help is available through a qualified tax professional, including certified public accountants, enrolled agents and attorneys, and people who need such help can visit a special page on IRS.gov.

Taxpayers with incomes of $69,000 or less can use IRS Free File to find free tax preparation software. Taxpayers with incomes above $66,000 who are at ease doing their own taxes can use free file fillable forms for free on the site. Members of the military and qualified veterans can use MilTax, a free online tax service provided by the Department of Defense and Military OneSource.

The fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and use direct deposit. The IRS notes that nine out of 10 tax refunds are issued within 21 days, and the Where’s My Refund? tool can help taxpayers track their refunds. The tool is available on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app. Where’s My Refund is updated daily, usually overnight, and taxpayers may divide their refund into up to three accounts.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that limited staffing is causing delays in processing paper tax returns. Taxpayers who file a paper return can expect a delay beyond the normal four-to-six-week timeline for getting a refund, and paper returns will be processed in the order in which they are received.

Taxpayers who need more time to file may file Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or the Free File link on IRS.gov. An extension of time is not an extension to pay, and the IRS reminds taxpayers that taxes are still due July 15. Taxpayers who need it can set up an online payment plan in a matter of minutes, but interest and late-payment penalties will accrue on any unpaid taxes after July 15.

Any taxpayer can securely access information about their account by going to IRS.gov/account. They can view the amount they owe, access their tax records online, review their payment history and view key tax return information for the most recent tax return as originally filed.