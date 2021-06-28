Teacher of the Year entries close July 2

The Nevada Department of Education will be accepting applications for the 2022 Teacher of the Year until July 2.

Getty Images

The Nevada Department of Education will be accepting applications for the 2022 Teacher of the Year until July 2.

The mission of the Nevada Teacher of the Year program is to celebrate excellence and strengthen the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on a school, district, state and national level. The Nevada Teacher of the Year acts as an educational leader, a mentor, an ambassador and a spokesperson for Nevada’s roughly 27,000 educators.

“I challenge every Nevada teacher, parent and educational professional to submit a nomination for the 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction. “This program shines an important spotlight on the teachers who work so hard for our students, and the accolade is not only a great honor but a tremendous professional development opportunity as well.”

The Nevada Teacher of the Year will also be eligible for the National Teacher of the Year program, run by the Council of Chief State School Officers. In May, the 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey was named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year by CCSSO, representing Nevada on the national stage.

“The privilege and honor to represent our brilliant students, diverse families and resilient educators as 2021 Teacher of the Year brings me unending joy,” said Juliana Urtubey, 2021 National Teacher of the Year and Nevada State Teacher of the Year. “Uplift and recognize the educators in your life who have made an impact by nominating them for 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year.”

In addition to the Teacher of the Year responsibilities, the Nevada Teacher of the Year may serve as the Teacher Leader in Residence within the Nevada Department of Education. This individual will also help facilitate the Superintendents Teacher Advisory Cabinet.

Those interested must be a current classroom teacher and be in compliance with credentialing requirements for the state of Nevada and their individual LEAs. This year’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in September.

For more information, to nominate a teacher, or to access the application, visit https://doe.nv.gov/Teacher_of_the_Year/TOY/