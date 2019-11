The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 22 will host a Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at its post on Homestead Road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The dinner is free for all veterans and their children under 6 years old.

The dinner is free for all veterans and their children under 6 years old.