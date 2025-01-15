The 1911 Guys Gun Show returns to Pahrump

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There were all sorts of firearms, ammunition and other gun-related merchandise on display at the 1911 Guys Gun Show, where attendees were able to peruse the huge selection and maybe even find themselves a few new items to purchase.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 1911 Guys hosted the largest gun show in Pahrump in several years this past weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12. More than 1,000 area residents made their way to the Pahrump Nugget Events Center to check out the show, which event organizers declared to be a big success.

In the Second Amendment sanctuary county of Nye, it’s no surprise that many of the residents of its largest community, Pahrump, are firearms enthusiasts. And with no local, large-scale gun shows for those who love all things shooting-related in the last few years, the 1911 Guys knew the time was ripe for a return to the valley.

Mike and Terry Osman are the owners and operators of The 1911 Guys, a company that got its start as a simple side hustle.

“Our story began many years ago while building 1911s in our garage. We wanted to make some extra income and have a hobby after retirement,” Mike explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We built five 1911s and took them to our local gun show. We sold them and decided to try it again for the next gun show.”

It didn’t take long before their fellow gun show vendors started referring others to the brothers and it was one of these referrals that ultimately resulted in the launch of the Osmans’ business.

“Someone at a gun show approached us and asked if we were the 1911 guys and from that moment, we began The 1911 Guys. We launched our business which allows us to build 1911s, gunsmithing and ammunition,” Mike detailed, adding that their company is now recognized in the sportsman gun community for high quality workmanship, reasonable pricing and top-notch customer care.

The Osmans are already familiar with the Pahrump area, having hosted gun shows previously in conjunction with another partner at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort prior to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, COVID struck and the gentleman we were working with passed away. We had not been back since,” Mike stated. “We attend many gun shows in Las Vegas as a vendor and recognized the Pahrump Valley residents were not being served by those who enjoy firearms and shooting. Many have to travel to Las Vegas to attend gun shows. So, we contacted the Pahrump Nugget and started a relationship with them and they agreed to host the event at their location.”

The 1911 Guys Gun Show took place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12 and Mike note that it was a triumph, eliciting plenty of positive feedback from the crowd, which was estimated at somewhere between 1,300 and 1,400 people over the two-day event.

“People were excited we brought lots of vendors and were surprised at the size and the mix of vendors at the show. Lots of individuals wanted to know when we would conduct another event,” Mike raved. “A special thank-you to Dawn and Jason from the Nugget’s event planning and Cody from security, they provided outstanding professionalism and without their help, we would not have been able to be as successful as we were.”

For more information visit The1911Guys.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com