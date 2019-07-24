81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

The Oasis at Death Valley offers free electric vehicle charging

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Thanks to a partnership with the National Park Foundation, National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and BMW of North America, six electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at The Oasis at Death Valley to serve visitors to Death Valley National Park, the park announced.

“The Oasis at Death Valley is committed to providing legendary hospitality with a softer footprint and we couldn’t be more excited about the installation of these six strategically-placed charging stations, Trey Matheu, general manager of The Oasis at Death Valley, said in a statement.

“We have seen an immediate demand for the stations and look forward to continuing to serve EV visitors.”

Details were announced in a July 12 news release.

Currently, the charging stations are free and powered by The Oasis at Death Valley’s onsite solar field. Four chargers are located at The Ranch at Death Valley and two at the Inn at Death Valley.

The chargers in Death Valley are part of a larger project to expand public access for EV travel and help reduce air pollution in parks and gateway communities.

More than 90 charging stations have been installed in and near national parks so far, including Channel Islands National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and Grand Canyon National Park.

This project kicked off in April 2017 with the first electric vehicle charging stations installed at Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office has provided technical assistance that supports innovative energy-saving transportation projects at national park sites.

These projects educate visitors on the benefits of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles and can help the National Park Service meet their energy, economic, and environmental goals.

The benefits of these projects have the opportunity to reach far beyond the boundaries of the national parks, the news release statted.

Read more about this story and see photographs on our website, pvtimes.com

“The automobile has long been central to the great American vacation in national parks,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said. “While our treasured landscapes offer familiar vistas time after time, the automobile has changed greatly, and parks want to meet the needs of our visitors who use electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

“Through this joint effort between BMW of North America, the Department of Energy, and the National Park Foundation, electric vehicle drivers will have more places to charge the car while recharging themselves with nature and parks,” Smith said.

Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation said: “Thanks to public-private partnership, electric vehicle drivers can enjoy a quintessential national park road trip. Not only will drivers benefit, but also the businesses and communities at the doorstep of our treasured national parks.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NASA photo Astronauts (from left) Frank Borman, Neil Armstrong, John Young and Deke Slayton par ...
Apollo astronauts conducted desert survival in Nevada
By Steve Ranson Lahontan Valley News

What may have been a storied bootprint from the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago was preceded five years before the historic landing.

Getty Images The ASPCA website advises to provide them with plenty of fresh, clean water each day.
Summer heat bringing concern for people, pets
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a month after the start of summer, the president of Pahrump’s Desert Haven Animal Society is offering advice to area pet owners about the brutal heat in Southern Nevada, and how it poses a lethal threat to domesticated animals.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Leonardo Blundo, owner of Carmelo's Bistro in Pahrump and N ...
Pahrump restaurant to see expanded hours
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Carmelo’s Bistro is launching new hours and other new food choices starting on Friday.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Renewable energy system, energy efficiency loan guarantees available
Staff Report

Farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers are being encouraged to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An area resident is shown handing school supply donations to ...
Back to School drives to aid Nye County students
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than three weeks, Nye County students are set to head back to their classrooms for another year of learning and one of the most important parts of readying for the school year is rounding up all the supplies necessary to take on the looming academic challenges.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Joetta Walsh and Pete Giordano pose for a photo following Wa ...
GriefShare starting fifth year of healing in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Pete Giordano always says it feels like just a short time ago that he started the local chapter of GriefShare but the group is in fact now entering its fifth year and its impact on the community has been far-reaching and undeniable.

National Park Service Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles in 2011.
Recent quake impacts Devils Hole
Staff Report

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5 impacted Devils Hole, the National Park Service reported on its web page.