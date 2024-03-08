The Veterans Extravaganza – an information hub for former military

The 7th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans’ Extravaganza took place last week, giving former military service members a chance to learn all about the various resources the area has to offer.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 7th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans' Extravaganza took place Friday, March 1 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, where almost three dozen vendors had gathered to offer information and assistance to local veterans.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Acting as emcee for the Veterans Extravaganza was veteran and Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, left, picutred giving out raffle prizes during the event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies with the local DAV Auxiliary are shown serving up lunch at the 7th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Representatives with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offer a smile during the Veterans Extravaganza.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was filled with vendor tables for this year's Veterans Extravaganza, with around 30 organizations and entities participating.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans are pictured enjoying lunch amid the bustle of activity at the Veterans Extravaganza.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Tynia Dickson, right, was on hand at the Veterans Extravaganza to discuss her business, The Sassy Trainer, and its Personally Trained Service Dogs program that helps veterans to train their own service canine.

“The main purpose of this event is to provide our veterans and their families with a one-stop shop for nearly all of their needs,” Veterans’ Extravaganza Committee member Jo Ann Newcomb told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “Every year we have trained personnel on site to assist with completing their disability claims, the Nye County assessor to assist with discounts on property taxes, our veterans’ service clubs, which offer a wide variety of services for our veterans, along with free transportation to and from medical appointments. We also have a special table with all their social security and Medicare information, a variety of hospice and home care services, even prostate cancer information, which isn’t just for the men but for their spouses to be aware of too.”

Newcomb said the 2024 event went very well, with around 30 vendors in total covering everything from area service organizations to representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and local veterans’ clinic. Overall, the committee was quite pleased with the turnout.

“We had approximately 110 veterans and family members come through in the short period of time we were open,” she stated. “We seem to be on track to provide our locals with the services they may not know are available to them!”

The Veterans’ Extravaganza got its start under the direction of Nevada State Senator Pete Goicoechea and then-Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, with the first event held in 2017. One of its major leaders from the very beginning was Saunders, for whom the event was renamed in 2022.

“Cles Saunders was the original computer whiz who maintained the vendors’ list and created the first flyers and guide books,” Newcomb explained. “He always had that beautiful smile, no matter how chaotic things became. When Cles passed away unexpectedly, I was asked to take on the enormous task Cles began.”

Newcomb is not alone in her mission, however, with plenty of support from Goicoechea and current Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who stepped in after Oscarson left office.

“Our assemblyman, Greg Hafen has assisted with donations and full support for our veterans, along with our state senator, Pete Goicoechea,” Newcomb said. “Most of our current volunteers are veterans themselves, or the widows of veterans, so our heart and soul goes into this event every year.

“A special thank-you goes to our kitchen volunteers, led by Beverly Baker and to Alice Lubbers for all she does, from making brownies to seeing the advertisements are placed,” Newcomb was quick to add. “Thank you to Catheryne Longhauser, who manages to get donations to keep our group going and to all our volunteers who put in all together. We make a great team!”

Organizations and entities interested in participating as a vendor at the next Veterans’ Extravaganza, set for Friday, March 7, 2025, can contact Newcomb at Joann0862@gmail.com

Any veteran or family member with questions prior to the 2025 event can reach out to Newcomb as well.

