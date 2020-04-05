Three Square opening one-day drive-thru food pantry in Pahrump

A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Pahrump New Hope Fellowship, Three Square will open the drive-thru food distribution site at 11 a.m. Monday at 781 West St. in Pahrump. The first-come, first-served site will remain open while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bags and boxes.

Residents who visit the site must remain in their vehicles in order to pick up food in order to stay in compliance with orders from Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Walk-ups are not permitted, and one distribution of food will be provided per car.

There are walk-in pantries for those without vehicles available at varying times and days. Pantries are open 11 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Wednesdays at Joy Divine; 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church; 8-10 a.m. Wednesdays at Pahrump New Hope Fellowship; 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Salvation Army Pahrump (until 2 p.m. for seniors); and 11 a.m. to noon Fridays at Faith Fellowship Foursquare.

For those over 60, Joy Divine offers home delivery, and seniors can call 775-419-5200 for more information.

Assistance with nutrition benefits also is available over the phone. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) benefits have increased the maximum amount available to help households during this crisis, and those interested in completing an application over the phone should call 702-765-4030 to speak with an advocate who can help.

Three Square is distributing food at 40 sites throughout Southern Nevada, and Pahrump residents are welcome to visit any of the food distribution sites in Las Vegas. Hours of operation for Three Square’s emergency food distribution sites are subject to change, and a complete list of sites and hours of operation, updated in real time, can be found at threesquare.org/help

In partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers, Three Square provides more than 41 million meals – the equivalent of more than 50 million pounds of food and grocery products – per year through a network of community partners.

Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For more information visit threesquare.org or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).