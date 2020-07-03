Tier 3 excess energy credit reaches full subscription

The applied-for and installed capacity for the rooftop solar net energy metering program in Nevada has reached a combined 80 megawatts under the Tier 3 net excess energy credit rate structure established by Assembly Bill 405.

Jeff Scheid/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tier 3 was opened in June 2019 when the applied-for and installed capacity for the NEM program exceeded a combined 80 megawatts in Tier 2. Tier 4 is now open for new applications.

The NEM rate structure outlined in Assembly Bill 405, which the Nevada Legislature passed in 2017, includes four tiers and is set to decrease over time. Customers in the newly opened Tier 4 will receive 75% of the retail rate for net excess generation. There is no capacity limit for Tier 4.

All NEM customers, regardless of tier, will continue to receive credit at 100% of the retail rate for all generation up to the amount of electricity that they consume from NV Energy during a monthly billing period.

Updated applied-for and installed NEM rooftop solar capacity totals for Tiers 1-4 are posted on the PUCN’s website each business day at www.puc.nv.gov.

Net metering allows customers to use energy generated by their leased or purchased solar system to offset their monthly power bill. If a customer’s solar system produces more energy in a billing period than used, the excess energy will be pushed back onto the grid and used by other electricity customers. Customers earn credits for the excess energy.

The credits are recorded on customers’ electric bills. The credits will be automatically applied in the next billing period in which a customer consumes more energy than produced.