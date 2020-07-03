77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Tier 3 excess energy credit reaches full subscription

Staff Report
July 2, 2020 - 7:20 pm
 

The applied-for and installed capacity for the rooftop solar net energy metering program in Nevada has reached a combined 80 megawatts under the Tier 3 net excess energy credit rate structure established by Assembly Bill 405.

Tier 3 was opened in June 2019 when the applied-for and installed capacity for the NEM program exceeded a combined 80 megawatts in Tier 2. Tier 4 is now open for new applications.

The NEM rate structure outlined in Assembly Bill 405, which the Nevada Legislature passed in 2017, includes four tiers and is set to decrease over time. Customers in the newly opened Tier 4 will receive 75% of the retail rate for net excess generation. There is no capacity limit for Tier 4.

All NEM customers, regardless of tier, will continue to receive credit at 100% of the retail rate for all generation up to the amount of electricity that they consume from NV Energy during a monthly billing period.

Updated applied-for and installed NEM rooftop solar capacity totals for Tiers 1-4 are posted on the PUCN’s website each business day at www.puc.nv.gov.

Net metering allows customers to use energy generated by their leased or purchased solar system to offset their monthly power bill. If a customer’s solar system produces more energy in a billing period than used, the excess energy will be pushed back onto the grid and used by other electricity customers. Customers earn credits for the excess energy.

The credits are recorded on customers’ electric bills. The credits will be automatically applied in the next billing period in which a customer consumes more energy than produced.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Optics are as important on some hunts as the rifle, especia ...
It’s time to get ready for the hunting season
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

We hope things are getting better, but it’s not over yet as we continue in a partial lockdown. If it’s going to be isolation, there is no better way to enjoy it than a hunting adventure.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pumpkins and other squash can be grown vertic ...
IN SEASON: Plant now for an October Pumpkin Primetime
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fourth of July weekend may have you thinking of fireworks and barbecue, but there is another tradition you may want to add to your list: planting pumpkins.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The formal proclamation to convene a special session of th ...
Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed ...
GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars f ...
Business counseling this week’s Extension topic
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Best Bet Products Inc. President Shawn Holmes makes his case ...
Gaming in Mountain Falls community draws pushback
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A neighborhood park in the community of Mountain Falls was the setting for a discussion on whether gaming machines would benefit the Mountain Falls Grill Room, and the community at-large on Wednesday, June 24th.

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.