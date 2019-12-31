Tim Wilson appointed as Nevada state engineer

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Wilson to serve as Nevada state engineer and administrator of the department’s Division of Water Resources.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As state engineer, Tim Wilson will lead the Department’s Division of Water Resources in its mission to protect, manage and enhance Nevada’s limited water resources

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Wilson to serve as Nevada state engineer and administrator of the department’s Division of Water Resources.

As state engineer, Wilson will lead the department’s Division of Water Resources in its mission to protect, manage and enhance Nevada’s limited water resources for the benefit of current and future generations of Nevadans, the state said in a Dec. 12 news release.

Wilson was named acting state engineer in January 2019, when the previous state engineer, Jason King, retired after 28 years of state service. Wilson’s promotion to permanent state engineer will help continue the Division of Water Resource’s efforts to reform and enhance the Division’s application of Nevada’s water laws, regulations and policies.

Having worked in all aspects of the division, Wilson has acquired vast knowledge and robust experience during his tenure with the department’s Division of Water Resources.

Over the years, Wilson has held multiple positions within the department’s Division of Water Resources, including hydraulic engineer, administrative hearing officer, manager of the well-drilling and adjudication section, and deputy administrator.

In his many roles, he has collaborated with numerous water-right surveyors, contractors, professionals, researchers, attorneys, and regulators on a wide variety of water issues throughout Nevada. Wilson’s deep knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in managing Nevada’s precious and limited groundwater and surface water resources.

“We are fortunate to have Tim lead our Division of Water Resources during this critical time of water management in Nevada,” Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Bradley Crowell said.

“As both the driest state and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, coupled with the current realities and impending risks our state faces from climate change, Nevada’s state engineer plays a pivotal role in advancing an innovative and forward-looking management of our limited water resources in all corners of our great state. Tim’s leadership will play a vital role in the state’s capacity to solve complex water challenges, while ensuring a sustainable water future for all Nevadans.”

As Nevada’s leading water regulator, Wilson will focus on addressing key water resource issues statewide. These include over-appropriated and over-pumped groundwater basins, recognizing ground and surface water interactions, population growth, proliferation of domestic wells in areas with limited water supplies, the impacts of prolonged drought or floods, dam safety plans, sustainment of wetlands and freshwater ecosystems; all within the overarching impacts of climate change already occurring throughout Nevada.

To learn more about the Nevada Division of Water Resources, visit water.nv.gov