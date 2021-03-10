Tonopah drive-in theater in the works

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The old driving range at the Tonopah Airport has languished for two decades but Tonopah resident and businessman Mike Truesdell is striving to revive the property by turning it into a drive-in movie theater.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The proposed entrance for the Tonopah drive-in theater is shown. In the background is the old driving range pro shop, which has been shuttered for many years.

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.

With the entire country struggling through lockdowns, shutdowns, canceled events and isolation, in mid-2020 Truesdell started to consider what could be done to provide people with entertainment and activity while also adhering to the myriad of mandates that were put in place in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The answer to his rumination? A drive-in movie theater.

Truesdell immediately set out on a mission to bring his vision to life and that vision is now one step closer to reality, with Nye County commissioners giving county staff the green light to work with Truesdell on his request to utilize a section of land located at the Tonopah airport for his drive-in theater.

Truesdell went before commissioners at the board’s Tuesday, March 2 meeting and his presentation was met with enthusiasm and optimism.

“That property has been out there for a long time. It was a driving range at one time and it never got completed, but we would like to re-utilize the property and erect something that people can actually use during this COVID time, because there is nothing to do in Tonopah that’s family-generated at this time,” Truesdell explained. “This would be a great help. We could still manage all of our requirements for COVID, distancing and everything else. It would be great for the community, great for tourism. I’m really excited about it.”

Truesdell said he has already made a hefty investment in the project, having purchased a variety of equipment to fit out the drive-in, and he has performed a series of audio and visual testing to ensure the site would be suitable to the purpose. The next big step is to secure the land he’d honed in on and for that, he was in need of commissioners’ approval. That approval was immediately forthcoming, with commissioners quickly directing staff to pursue the proposal.

Before the item came to a close, Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, who represents the Tonopah community and surrounding areas, told Truesdell he was delighted with the project.

“I think this an absolutely wonderful concept and idea, what you are doing for, not just for Tonopah, it’s for Nye County and as you said, tourism. It’ll bring people, because we hear of drive-ins closing down, not opening up… I think it’s just awesome that you are doing this,” Jabbour stated.

Following the March 2 meeting, a very happy Truesdell told the Pahrump Valley Times that he is aiming to have the drive-in movie theater open and operating by sometime this summer, with the first movie planned for airing in late May or the beginning of June, although, of course, that time line could certainly change as the project moves forward.

“I have been working on this since July of last year,” Truesdell detailed. “With the coronavirus, people just have had nothing to do. This would comply with all the recommendations for separation and other CDC guidelines. And not only Tonopah residents but Central Nevadans need something to do as a family, or even as a date.”

To date, Truesdell has acquired a digital projector from Christie/Sanyo as well as the FM radio stereo transmitter to provide audio output, and he has film buyer set up for booking the movies. A Gold Medal popcorn popper has been secured, along with a sandwich and personal pizza oven, and a concessions vendor has been obtained. Truesdell said he has also contacted the Pepsi company for drink equipment and a software company for Point of Sale and inventory control software and equipment, so he is already in a good position to get the drive-in project up and running.

As for additional funding to help get the new business venture started, Truesdell said he has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise cash, but the donations made through this platform will not merely be for good will, as they will come with a reward.

“For every donation a person or company makes, they will receive twice back in admission to the drive-in. So for those who don’t know how move ticket sales work, not all of the ticket sales go to the theater. On average for second run movies, which is what we will be showing, as much as 65% goes to the movie company. So even a free admission will cost us,” Truesdell stated. “But for the support, we feel that it is the least we can do for the help. Businesses can donate as well and it can go toward admissions or advertising before the feature and between double features. It will also be on our FM transmitter for customers to hear while waiting in line, and we hope there will be a line, to purchase admission at the box office or in the concession stand.”

With family groups the main focus for the drive-in theater project, Truesdell said he will be shooting to keep prices low while still allowing for enough profit to both pay the bills associated with running the theater and leave a bit left over for additional improvements along the way. “At this time, we are looking at $5 per person and $25 per carload over four persons.”

Of course, a movie theater, be it drive-in or not, wouldn’t be much fun without the traditional snacks and Truesdell has plans to provide all the goodies that movie-goers could want.

“We are also putting some work into package deals at the concession stand,” Truesdell said. “We will have four popcorn sizes, from 44 ounces to 170 ounces, pricing from $3 to $7. Drinks from 22 ounces to 44 ounces with pricing from $2 to $4. Packages of 170-ounce popcorn and two 44-ounce drinks for $10. We will have a good assortment of treats like Red Vines, M&Ms, Junior Mints, gummy bears and a few others priced from $2. These are all theater-sized packs. We will also have hotdogs, nachos and personal pizza, and maybe open-faced toasted sandwiches.”

Those interested in donating to the cause and receiving either admissions or advertising in return can visit GoFundMe and search for Screen of Dreams. For more information on the project visit www.screenofdreams.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com