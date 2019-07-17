Tour to highlight funding for employment and training programs for Nye residents

An event at the NyE Communities Coalition building will present information to the public on millions of dollars in federal funding being invested in Southern Nevada for employment and training programs.

Getty Images Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada's local workforce development board, is set to highlight nearly $16 million in federal dollars for employment and training programs during a tour in Clark and Nye counties. The Nye County portion will be held at the NyE Communities Coalition building at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (today) at 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

A presentation will be made by the Workforce Connections (WC), Southern Nevada’s local workforce development board, “to highlight the nearly $16 million investment of federal funds for a network of One-Stop Career Centers that offer vital no-cost education, training and employment opportunities to the public,” at the NyE Communities Coalition building today, July 17, according to a news release from Workforce Connections.

The Nye County presentation is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at the coalition building at 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

“Together with our partners, we are creating a strong network of One-Stop Career Centers that offer convenient and free employment and training help to anyone who needs it,” said Jaime Cruz, Workforce Connections executive director. “At the One-Stop Career Centers, job seekers can receive expert advice on how to improve their resume, or qualify for training or schooling so they can pursue the career of their choice. Supportive services like transportation, child care or food assistance are also available for those who qualify.”

Workforce Connections is set to go on a tour speaking about the federal investment in Nye and Clark counties in July.

The funding stems from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which was signed into law by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2014. The legislation was “designed to strengthen and improve our nation’s public workforce system and help get Americans, including youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers,” according to the release from Workforce Connections.

More can be found about the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act at www.doleta.gov/wioa

The federal dollars under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act “represent Title I Adult, dislocated worker and youth funding for the 2019 program year that began on July 1, 2019,” according to information from Workforce Connection’s release

Four counties, Nye, Esmeralda, Clark and Lincoln, are included in the investment, “With a strong focus on alternate labor pools such as the underemployed, ex-offenders wanting to re-enter the workforce, disengaged youth, veterans and individuals with disabilities,” according to information from Workforce Connection’s release.

The recent funding was approved by Workforce Connection’s board and Local Elected Official Consortium in May at a joint meeting.

The NyE Communities Coalition’s Career Connections Center on 1020 E. Wilson Road is the access point for the program in Nye County.

The center can be contacted at 775-727-9970.

