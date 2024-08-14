97°F
Tourist ID’d in latest heat-related fatality in Death Valley

National Park Service Initial reports indicated that after his walkabout, Peter Hayes Robino entered his vehicle and abruptly drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 14, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

A California man displaying signs of heat illness died in Death Valley National Park this month, according to a national park officials.

Public Information Officer Abby Wines said the incident occurred at the Natural Bridge Trailhead on Aug 1.

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said the man was identified as Peter Hayes Robino, 57, from the community of Duarte, Calif.

Robino’s death was the second such heat-related fatality in Death Valley this summer.

Witness statements

Bystanders reportedly saw Robino stumble as he returned from the 1-mile roundtrip at the Natural Bridge Trail, where he was offered help, but declined, officials said.

Additionally, the witnesses said his responses did not make sense.

Another visitor, according to officials, then contacted 911, while others helped Robino walk back to the parking lot area where he was provided with shade.

Initial reports indicated that after his walkabout, Robino entered his vehicle and abruptly drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot, where the airbags were activated.

Bystanders, according to officials, then contacted 911.

National Park Service emergency responders arrived at the scene just after 4 p.m.

Further, bystanders said Robino was still breathing prior the park rangers’ arrival.

“National Park Service emergency medical technicians performed CPR and quickly moved Robino into the air-conditioned ambulance,” the release stated. “He was declared dead at 4:42 pm.”

An autopsy conducted by the Inyo County Coroner found that Robino died of hyperthermia.

Symptoms of overheating can include confusion, irritability, and lack of coordination.

The Furnace Creek weather station at the time, recorded a temperature 119 degrees that afternoon.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was one of the EMTs that responded to the incident. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Early last month, a park visitor died from heat exposure near Badwater Basin, while another was treated for severe heat illness and transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas for advanced care.

Park rangers in Death Valley advise summer visitors to avoid the heat by staying in or near air-conditioning, hike after 10 a.m. at low elevations, drink plenty of water, and eat salty snacks.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X @pvtimes

