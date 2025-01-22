28°F
Traffic stop leads to marijuana bust

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 22, 2025 - 4:21 am
 

The driver of a commercial moving van is facing serious charges following a traffic stop.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the man, identified as Cobra Hooper, was traveling northbound along Highway 160 just before 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when Deputy Joshua Bissell was performing routine traffic patrol on 160 near Nevada West Boulevard.

Bissell noted in his report that Hooper was allegedly traveling at approximately 63 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the stop.

Upon Bissell activating his emergency lights, Hooper, reportedly driving a white U-Haul truck, pulled into the parking lot of the Saddle West Hotel Casino.

Following a records check, Bissell was informed by Nye County dispatch that the U-Haul truck was stolen out of San Antonio, Texas.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Bissell located approximately 3.642 ounces of marijuana inside of a backpack on the front passenger seat, along with a large load of household items stored in the cargo area of the truck, Bissell stated in his report.

After further investigation and questioning, Hooper was arrested and taken into custody for charges including alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana.

All evidence, according to the report was booked into the Nye County Sheriff’s Office evidence room.

Pahrump’s Two-Star Towing was summoned to the scene to take possession of the U-Haul where it was transported to the business’ impound lot.

Hooper’s bail amount was set at $9,000.

