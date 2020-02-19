Travel Nevada marketing chief promoted

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promoted Travel Nevada Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Kawchack to deputy director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promoted Travel Nevada Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Kawchack to deputy director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

According to a Feb. 11 press release, Kawchack “will focus on operations and programmatic initiatives and communications within the department.”

“Mary Ellen has been a long-standing and reliable force within Travel Nevada,” Brenda Scolari, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs director, said in the release. “I look forward to seeing her intelligent approach to marketing and management benefit the entire department.”

According to the release, “Kawchack has been in the tourism industry for almost 19 years, 13 of them with Travel Nevada. Most recently, she handled Travel Nevada’s brand management and advertising creative direction, including ongoing efforts of NDTCA partners. For Travel Nevada, she also directed staff in research, digital, creative, content and partner-driven programming functions.”

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs encompasses Travel Nevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism), the Nevada Division of Museums and History, the Nevada Arts Council and the Nevada Indian Commission, according to the release.