50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Travel Nevada marketing chief promoted

Staff Report
February 19, 2020 - 8:51 am
 

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promoted Travel Nevada Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Kawchack to deputy director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

According to a Feb. 11 press release, Kawchack “will focus on operations and programmatic initiatives and communications within the department.”

“Mary Ellen has been a long-standing and reliable force within Travel Nevada,” Brenda Scolari, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs director, said in the release. “I look forward to seeing her intelligent approach to marketing and management benefit the entire department.”

According to the release, “Kawchack has been in the tourism industry for almost 19 years, 13 of them with Travel Nevada. Most recently, she handled Travel Nevada’s brand management and advertising creative direction, including ongoing efforts of NDTCA partners. For Travel Nevada, she also directed staff in research, digital, creative, content and partner-driven programming functions.”

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs encompasses Travel Nevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism), the Nevada Division of Museums and History, the Nevada Arts Council and the Nevada Indian Commission, according to the release.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo championed a resolution ...
Nye County narrowly passes resolution praising Trump’s accomplishments
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, just three days before the Nevada Democratic Caucus, the Nye County Commission narrowly approved an official resolution outlining President Donald Trump’s accomplishments throughout his time in office.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Advocates urge Congress to provide full funding for Nevada public lands
By Shea Johnson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Environmental advocates in Nevada want U.S. lawmakers to fully fund a decades-old program that has contributed more than $100 million to outdoor preservation projects in the state since its inception.

DA’s Report
DA’s Report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

 
How to caucus in Nevada
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Unlike the secret ballots cast in states that use primary elections, Nevada residents declare their presidential preferences in public meetings known as caucuses.

Getty Images The NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a community event on Thursday, Feb. 20, ...
NyE Communities Coalition to host event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Carotid artery disease is a very serious medical condition, as it can block the flow of blood to one’s brain, causing a possible stroke.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which Pahrum ...
Realtors association has a new name
Staff Report

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which has members in Pahrump and Las Vegas, has officially shortened its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

Valley Electric Association Robin Barber will fill out the unexpired term of former board membe ...
Valley Electric Association Inc. hosts Candidate’s Night
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. member-owners looking to learn more about candidates vying for Valley Electric Association’s board seats up for election in the spring can attend an event at the co-op’s conference center.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.