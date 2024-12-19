Treasurer’s Trust Property Online Tax Sale set for January

Deposits are due December 31 and will be applied to the purchase price if you are a successful bidder.

The Nye County Treasurer announces the next Trust Property Online Tax Sale is scheduled for early January.

Bid4assets.com will run the online-only auction starting at 8 a.m., Jan. 7-9. Closing times vary, starting at 11 a.m. The settlement date is by 1 p.m. on Jan. 13.

There are currently 132 parcels offered for this online tax sale. Minimum bids range from $875 to $8,425. Five parcels are in Amargosa Valley, four in Tonopah, and one each in Beatty, Manhattan, and Round Mountain. The remainder are in Pahrump.

There are 10 prior trust sale parcels included in this online-only auction. The remaining 120 are new to the trust auction. Please keep in mind the list is subject to change.

Potential bidders must place a $500 deposit in certified funds, and a 10 percent, or $100 minimum, will be added to the winning bidder’s cost. There is also a $35 processing fee on your $500 deposit, making it $535 to participate. Deposits are due Dec. 31 by 1 p.m. and your deposit will be applied to the purchase price if you are a successful bidder.

For more information about registration, payments and to see the updated list, visit the Treasurer’s Online Only Tax Sale at https://tinyurl.com/2wx8jv4j.