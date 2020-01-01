Trio opens farm decor shop in Pahrump

P ahrump welcomed a business that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture and offering services for customers to make their own creations.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A shop that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture, opened in the fall of 2019 in Pahrump. The new shop also has classes and offers custom work.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A shop that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture, opened in the fall of 2019 in Pahrump. The shop had a grand opening at the end of October.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A shop that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture, opened in the fall of 2019 in Pahrump. The shop had a grand opening at the end of October.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A shop that focuses on farmhouse decor, along with antiques, restored and refurbished furniture, opened in the fall of 2019 in Pahrump. The shop's owners can work on small to large pieces on a variety of materials.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Tanner (left), partner in a new Pahrump retail store Lets Chalk About It!, stands with partners Trina Stillian and Joanna Day. Day is the main partner in the trio of the store at 1017 Basin Ave. Suite 7.

A trio of women opened Lets Chalk About It!, a Pahrump retail store containing a bountiful number of colorful items to browse – which includes refurbished and original pieces. The shop at 1017 Basin Ave., Suite 7 also does custom work and has items with the farmhouse style.

According to the shop’s main partner, Joanna Day, the farmhouse and distressed look has been on the rise in recent years, with popular TV programming giving the style a boost.

“Now, people are adding more color, not just white,” Day said.

Day and her two other partners, Trina Stillian and Debbie Tanner, have worked to get the business going since the fall. The shop celebrated its grand opening at the end of October.

For Day, opening the shop also had a personal meaning, after going through cancer treatments.

“This is my passion, and after going through that, I just wanted to do what I love,” she said.

Day’s experience also inspired other aspects of the store.

“I went through cancer two years ago, and I went chemically free,” she said. “I didn’t want anymore chemicals, so everything’s chemically free.”

This includes things like the paint that’s sold in the store.

“We do private classes, and we do, just if they want to pop in with something small and they want to paint,” Day said. “We just require that they buy the paint here. They don’t have to buy a new one if they still have it left from the last. That’s fine too.”

Lets Chalk About It also has classes and offers custom work as well.

“Sometimes we do custom kitchens,” Day said. “We’ve done a lot of custom kitchens in Mountain Falls and Homestead area.”

The store does a variety of works and an array of sizes, large and small pieces.

“We paint the candle holders, anything you can paint, metal, plastic, wood, everything,” Day said. “If it’s too big to move, and we’ve met the people, and we trust them, we’ll go and do that. Most of the time, my husband picks up and delivers the pieces when they buy something big, or if we need to pick up a piece, and we don’t charge for that.”

The prices also range in the store across a wide spectrum, from $50, or lower, but don’t go beyond $250 on single items.

Lets Chalk About It is Day’s first stand-alone store, though she’s had other ventures in Pahrump. She has lived in Pahrump for the last five years with her husband Frank, a Pahrump native.

For more, call 702-806-1200 or go to the company’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2QAOBqz

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv