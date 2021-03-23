56°F
News

Trojan Park receives ‘spring cleaning’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 23, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times National Honor Society Adviser Tricia Martin said last year's community service project was cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 20 members of the NHS, came out on a Sunday morning this month for the spring cleaning.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Electra Skrzydlewski, a representative from Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office prepares to cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of Trojan Park on May 4, 2019. Skrzydlewski also hand delivered certificates of recognition to the students for their respective efforts in creating Trojan Park along Wilson Road.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS Juniors and NHS members Tiffini Thompson and Ted Lieber give the thumbs-up signal after a spring cleaning project at Trojan Park on Sunday March 14th. Both were joined by more than a dozen of their fellow National Honor Society members in the endeavor.

Members of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, (NHS), took on a big job on Sunday March 14th as they gathered at Trojan Park to pull, pluck, and remove weeds, trash and assorted debris at the Wilson Road location, just behind Starbucks.

NHS Adviser Tricia Martin said the community service project was cancelled last spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

All told, roughly 20 members of the NHS, came out for the spring cleaning.

“When we got here the park looked a little iffy, and It obviously needed some lipstick and rouge,” Martin said. “She was a little bit of an ugly girl, but we got a whole bunch of trash and a lot of the tumbleweeds. We had a great time, because it’s difficult not to with these great kids. Seriously, they actually showed up on their day off from school. We got about 20 students, which is really good. We mentioned this just before spring break started.”

Way back when

Trojan Park came into fruition following a grand opening ceremony back in May of 2019.

The site is home to a one mile walking path and features a nine-hole course, for disc golf enthusiasts.

Tiffini Thompson, now in her junior year, said the event turned out to be very successful under blue skies and mild temperatures.

“It went very well today,” Thompson said. “All the kids participated, and it looks great. We picked up the trash by the Starbucks area. I want to bring my sister here, because every time I go to Starbucks, I see people playing, so that makes my heart happy.”

Giving back to the community

NHS President Ted Lieber also in his junior year said he attended the spring cleaning mission to do his part to help keep the park in pristine condition.

“We wanted to come back and help our community,” he said. “With the grand opening, in 2019, that was the last generation, so by now, everybody who participated in the grand opening has already graduated, and we just want to let everybody know that we are the new generation. We’re out here and we still want to keep this going.”

New addition

Martin meanwhile, spoke about at least one additional feature now up and running at the park.

“We’ve got a horseshoe pit which was put up by the Job Corps group at NyE Communities Coalition,” she said. “ The Nye County School District put up a walkway so you can now get right in without waiting for the gates to be unlocked.”

Though Trojan Park is not particularly busy during weekdays, Martin noted that the site does see a lot of foot traffic on the weekend.

“Early in the morning, you have walkers whom many are retired,” she said. “We have a one-mile walking path here, right next to Starbucks, so it’s pretty good. Again, I just want to thank the kids who came out here today because they help create a better environment for the community, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

