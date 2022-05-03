66°F
News

Trojan Park to showcase new amenities at second grand opening

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 3, 2022 - 7:49 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Last year’s historic rainfall and flooding in town wreaked havoc at Trojan Park. Following a massive clean-up effort, a new sand volleyball court has been installed at the park.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump’s Trojan Park will showcase new amenities at a second grand opening on Saturday, May 7. Located along East Wilson Road, development of the park began roughly four years ago by students in Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society.

Additional amenities have recently been added to Pahrump’s Trojan Park.

Located along East Wilson Road, development of the park began roughly four years ago by students in Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society (NHS), according to advisor Tricia Martin, who said a second grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

A representative from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office will also attend the 9 a.m. ceremony to provide the NHS students with a special commendation for public service.

Martin noted that last year’s historic rainfall and flooding in town wreaked havoc at the park by creating debris flows and damage in and around Trojan Park.

“We had a cleanup effort a little over a month ago,” Martin said. “It was a period of about half a dozen Saturdays of students picking up all the sagebrush and lots and lots of debris, along with repairing all the damage from the floodwaters. It also looks like people are using the park almost every day.”

Martin also said that Nye County School District Assistant Superintendent Kyle Lindberg spoke to her about efforts to attract more visitors to the park.

“The kids came up with the idea of installing a sand volleyball court,” she said. “The whole purpose of the park was to give the high schoolers and even older people a place that they can go. There’s no swing sets there on purpose because it’s for adults and young adults. I didn’t know we have a bunch of volleyball enthusiasts in town, but apparently they sometimes have trouble getting one of the school’s gyms, so now, they’ve been really tickled to have a place to play.”

Due to its location, there is limited parking access at Trojan Park, but Martin says she is working on alleviating that issue.

“We’re working on asking the community church across the street if we can provide overflow parking there,” she said. “When we started this National Honor Society project, I never thought we would need overflow parking at that location.”

Additionally, Martin noted that the park has grown to the point where a citizen’s committee has been established.

The action was permitted by the Nye County School District, where officials from the nearby NyE Communities Coalition and leadership from the National Honor Society, will meet several times each year to discuss the park project and report directly to the superintendent.

The sand volleyball court is the newest amenity at that location. Trojan Park debuted with a horseshoe pit, which was installed by the Job Corps group at NyE Communities Coalition, along with walking trails, and a nine-hole disc golf course.

Park hours are from dawn to dusk.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Rotary Club holding children’s book drive
Rotary Club holding children’s book drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An ongoing Pahrump Valley Rotary Club program is returning Saturday as members plan to collect books for distribution to students throughout the Nye County School District.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is pictured greet ...
Pahrump launching new tourism publication, Highway 160 Magazine
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is preparing to publish its first-ever tourism magazine and Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is more than a little enthusiastic about the new product, telling the Pahrump Valley Times that “Highway 160 Magazine – Pahrump, Your Basecamp to Adventure” will be a valuable publication for both tourists and locals alike.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists can be seen traveling along Highway 160 near Dalto ...
Second new roundabout in works for Highway 160
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A local developer announced plans just last month to construct a new roundabout on Highway 160 — weeks later, the Nye County Commission approved funding to install a second new traffic circle on Pahrump’s main road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Anna Calvert with a nice desert trout; showing us that even ...
DAN SIMMONS: Here are the good fishing spots
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s time to fish; the die-hards have been at it since the beginning of April. They know the early season is the best.

Deborah Beatty (Nye County)
Nye County recorder addresses voters at debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Incumbent Deborah Beatty, a proud grandmother of 14, started her career in escrow and title work.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Narcan, one of the brand names for the opioid overdose rever ...
Drug overdoses continue to rise in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drug overdoses are on the rise in Nevada and state officials are striving to raise awareness about treatment options as well as the potentially life-saving medication Naloxone, which can be used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Greenlink West Project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt (kV) and 345 ...
Federal review of Greenlink West project begins
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt and 345-kV overhead electric transmission lines and includes transmission and distribution lines, substations, microwave radio facilities, amplifier sites, access roads, and construction/material yards.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Red Cross, this photo shows a volunteer ins ...
How to receive a free smoke alarm
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Pahrump Fire and Rescue will join with volunteers on Saturday, May 7 to install about 100 free smoke alarms in Nye County homes.