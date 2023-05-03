Trump rallies continue, but with fewer participants

Although there were fewer Donald Trump supporters at the rally at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 on April 29, they were no less enthusiastic about their support for the former president.

Bill Newyear/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Trump supporter sits in the sun at the corner of highways 372 and 160 at a rally held Saturday, April 29.

Bill Newyear/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, obviously dressed in summer wear because of the warmer weather wielded her torch and an American Flag at the rally held on Saturday.

Bill Newyear/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times About 20 or so residents came out to support former president Trump at a rally held Saturday, April 29 in front of the Pahrump Nugget.

Bill Newyear/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There may have been fewer participants than at previous rallies, they were definitely not short on enthusiasm.

The first rally was held just two days after Trump was indicted by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and drew some 70 participants. A week later, a second rally drew even more Trump supporters.

Rally organizer Bruce Schoenberger believes that these rallies help people to vent their frustrations with the current decline of America under the present administration and the indictments and unjust raids on the 45th president’s home.

The 20 or so ralliers were ardent in their support for Trump. As patriotic music played and American flags flew, ralliers carried signs saying “I Heart Trump”, “Trump, Our Voice”, “Trump, A Fighter” and “Honk for Trump”. Approximately one in eight vehicles did so.

Raymond Jagt was there with his wife Teresa and 10-year-old son Adrian. He said, “Supporting Trump is the right thing to do for our country.”

“Trump is the only one who can save our country,” said Katreen Romaoff. “He’s our hero.”

And an attendee at all three Trump rallies, Nancy Yanda, said, “It’s important for people to know we’re supporting Trump. He’s the only one who can keep us out of war.”

Schoenberger was not disappointed despite the low turnout. He cited not enough advertising, a two-week layoff between rallies and this being the third rally in a month as reasons for the drop-off in participants.

“We try to gauge the public’s interest,” he said. “Maybe we need to do these in response to something happening. We will be working more diligently on our messaging for our next rally, which will include a guest speaker to be announced.”

Anyone interested in receiving upcoming event notices, asking questions or making suggestions can reach Schoenberger at Showin USA@Yahoo.com, subject: rally.